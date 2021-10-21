Cruz: The Biden Administration Is Counting on Media to Cover Up the Border Crisis

Texas Sen. Ted Cruz (R) appeared in an interview on Tuesday where he said the Biden administration can’t handle the ongoing crisis at the southern border and that “they’re counting on the corrupt corporate media to be complicit in covering it up.”

Cruz made the remarks on the Fox News segment “Hannity,” where he discussed recent reports that the Biden administration is flying illegal immigrants, in the dead of night, to suburban areas in New York to resettle, which Matt covered.

“Joe Biden, Kamala Harris have a political problem, and their political problem is their policies on the border have produced an absolute catastrophe, absolute chaos,” Cruz said at the beginning of the segment, noting that two million people are expected to cross the border illegally this year. “They have no solution because they’ve made a promise to the radical, open-borders left that they won’t enforce the law. So, their only answer is to hide it.”

This week, as Leah reported, Cruz introduced the Stop the Surge of Unsafe Rio Grande Encampments (SURGE) Act, which would bring processing centers for illegal immigrants to areas that are primarily Democratic, such as Governors Island, New York, and Martha’s Vineyard, Massachusetts.

“It’s called the Stop the SURGE act, and it’s very simple. All it does is it creates 13 new ports of entry,” Cruz explained in the segment. “How exactly do you think the rich stuck up liberals in Nantucket or Martha’s Vineyard would react if they saw 10,000, 20,000, 50,000, 100,000 illegal aliens being dropped off week after week in the vineyard?”

Cruz noted that in recent weeks, thousands of migrants tried to gain entry to the United States at border town Del Rio, Texas, where the population is approximately 35,000. There were reportedly over 15,000 illegal migrants, mostly from Haiti, trying to enter Cruz’s home state.

“Two million illegal aliens, most of them are coming to the state of Texas, my home state. I said, well, look if it’s okay, if you’re fine with 2 million illegal immigrants, let’s send them to where you like to hang out, Cruz said at the end of the segment. “[T]hese liberals are hypocrites that want to see illegal aliens in your communities, but not their privileged enclaves.”

Watch the interview here.