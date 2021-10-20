Illegal Immigration

Cruz Introduces Legislation That Would Force Democrats to Finally Care About the Border Crisis

Leah Barkoukis
Posted: Oct 20, 2021 7:00 AM
Source: AP Photo/Sebastian Scheiner

Sen. Ted Cruz knows that Democratic leaders won’t take the border crisis seriously unless the problem is literally at their doorstep. That’s why the Texas Republican on Tuesday introduced the Stop the Surge of Unsafe Rio Grande Encampments [SURGE] Act, which would bring processing centers for illegal immigrants to where "Democrat elites host their cocktail parties."

The bill would add new ports of entry in 13 locations across the country and mandate that illegal immigrants encountered in Texas be transferred for processing to these locations. Some of the proposed locations are Palo Alto, Calif., Greenwich, Conn., Cambridge, Mass., Rehoboth Beach, Del., and Newport, R.I.

“For the past ten months, President Biden and his administration have willingly surrendered the United States’ southern border to dangerous criminal cartels, with no thought given to the South Texas border communities like McAllen and Del Rio, which are running low on resources from dealing with this massive influx of illegal immigrants,” Cruz said in a statement.

“If Washington Democrats had to endure even a fraction of the suffering South Texas families, farmers, ranchers, and small businesses have had to face, our nation’s immigration laws would be enforced, the wall would be built, and the Remain in Mexico policy would be re-implemented,” he added. “I urge my colleagues on both sides of the aisle to stop ignoring the plight of South Texas communities and act swiftly to end this horrific humanitarian crisis.”


Based on their priorities, Cruz said it’s clear congressional Democrats and President Biden aren’t interested in solving the border crisis, instead leaving “Texas communities to fend for themselves.” 

