U.S. Will Allow Fully Vaccinated International Visitors Beginning Nov. 8

The United States will grant entry to international visitors who are fully vaccinated beginning Nov. 8, White House Assistant Press Secretary Kevin Munoz said via Twitter on Friday.

"The US’ new travel policy that requires vaccination for foreign national travelers to the United States will begin on Nov 8. This announcement and date applies to both international air travel and land travel. This policy is guided by public health, stringent, and consistent," White House Munoz wrote in a tweet.

So far, Wuhan coronavirus restrictions on international air travel have been revisited monthly since the beginning of the pandemic in March 2020. Though other countries have opened up their borders to Americans who are fully vaccinated, international travel into the United States has been restrictive.

The CDC’s website, updated Friday, notes that vaccines that will be accepted from international travelers include all Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved or authorized. World Health Organization (WHO) Emergency Use Listing vaccines will be accepted as well.

Earlier this week, the Biden administration reportedly said that they are preparing to reopen the U.S. northern border and southern border to international travelers for nonessential reasons beginning in November, The Hill reported.

On Wednesday, New York Rep. Elise Stefanik, a Republican, announced that travel across the northern border would be restored “after months of bipartisan advocacy.”