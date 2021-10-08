Sen. Rick Scott: ‘Joe Biden is Killing This Economy’

Florida Sen. Rick Scott, a Republican, appeared on Fox News on Friday where he ripped President Biden over vaccine mandates and the effect his policies are having on the economy.

In the interview, Scott, who previously served Florida’s governor, responded to a clip of Biden issuing remarks urging employers to require their workers to get vaccinated. “Look at the bigger story,” Biden said in his remarks, saying that unvaccinated people are putting our economy at risk.

“The big story is: Joe Biden is firing people. Joe Biden is telling people ‘hey look, if you’re concerned about your health, I don’t care.’ That’s what he’s saying. ‘We’re going to make sure you get fired because you’re not doing what I’m telling you to do,’” Scott said in the interview in response to Biden’s statement. “He thinks he can tell us what we should do. If you decide, for your own health, that you don’t want to get the vaccine , you get fired? And that’s okay for Joe Biden?

On another note, today, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics released its report that the American economy added only 194,000 jobs in September while the unemployment rate fell by 0.4 percent to 4.8 percent, missing a predicted 500,000 new jobs by sixty percent, as Spencer reported.

“Economists had predicted half a million new jobs and a 5.1 percent unemployment rate, a forecast that was partially missed and partially met for September, but the lower unemployment rate isn't necessarily a good metric to beat when paired with weak job growth. As economist Steve Moore explained on Fox Business Friday morning, September's 4.8 percent unemployment rate is not a good number to see when fewer than 200,000 new payrolls were added because that shows people are leaving the labor market and no longer looking for work. Moore also pointed out the unemployment rate could easily get to zero if those not currently working just dropped out of the workforce. BLS reported a labor participation rate of 61.6 percent in September, down roughly two percentage points since February 2020 before the Wuhan coronavirus. Meanwhile, extended unemployment benefits continue to phase out, giving more Americans an incentive to find jobs and return to the workforce. Still, there are millions more job openings than unemployed Americans pointing to a lasting labor shortage across a number of industries.”

Given this, and Biden’s commitment to targeting the un-vaxxed, Scott said that Biden is “killing the economy” and that his administration has no grasp on how an economy works.

“Joe Biden is killing this economy. And by the way, that vaccine mandate? What’s it going to do? More people are going to get fired. Unemployment will go up, people losing their jobs, and on top of that, we’ll have fewer supplies. Which means higher inflation,” Scott added in the interview. “Democrats have no concept of how an economy works. You don’t fire people to improve your economy.”