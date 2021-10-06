Marsha Blackburn Shreds Biden Administration for Enabling ‘Cancel Culture’ Against Parents

Tennessee Sen. Marsha Blackburn, a Republican, appeared in an interview Wednesday where she shredded the Biden administration for enabling “cancel culture” by instructing the FBI to mobilize against parents who oppose woke ideology and mandates in schools.

As Spencer reported, Attorney General Merrick Garland sent a memo to the FBI on Monday announcing a “partnership among federal, state, local, tribal, and territorial law enforcement to address threats against school administrators, boards members, teachers and staff” as well as “a series of measures designed to address the rise in criminal conduct directed toward school personnel” in response to a National School Board Association letter claiming parental opposition to school mandates and ideology, such as Critical Race Theory, "could be the equivalent to a form of domestic terrorism and hate crimes."

In Garland’s letter, he wrote "there has been a disturbing spike in harassment, intimidation, and threats of violence against school administrators, board members, teachers, and staff who participate in the vital work of running our nation's public schools."

In a Fox News interview, Blackburn slammed the Biden administration, specifically, the Department of Justice (DOJ) for going after parents who oppose what’s happening in their child’s school. As we’ve previously covered, there have been instances of school board meetings erupting in mayhem over disagreements with issues like Critical Race Theory and Wuhan coronavirus mandates.

Blackburn noted how parents, particularly mothers, are paying closer attention to the curriculum their children are learning in school and vocalizing their opposition at school board meetings when they notice signs of “indoctrination” in the curriculum. She predicts that mothers, “mama bears,” as she describes, will be leading the charge against the Biden administration’s agenda – keeping “wokeness” and government involvement out of schools.

“Women have always been fierce defenders for freedom. I think you’re going to see women take charge of this issue like never before.” Blackburn said. “I’m standing with these moms every step of the way.”

Since Monday, the Department Justice (DOJ) is now asking citizens to report threats and incidents between parents and school officials to the FBI’s National Threat Operations Center. Blackburn

“It is the cancel culture writ large from coast to coast. This is what they are trying to do. They want everyone to agree with them in total. And if you challenge them, you’re a bad actor. Well, they don’t want robust, respectful political debate, which has served our nation well since our founding,” Blackburn said.

“They don’t want the people to be ‘the People.’ What they are saying is ‘you take what we’re going to give you. If you challenge a government takeover of your children, if you challenge what we’re doing, we’re going to turn you in to the FBI,’’' Blackburn continued. “I hope people continue to stand up for their freedoms. Continue to stand up for their children and continue to speak out about what is wrong and holding elected officials to account.”