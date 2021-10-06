GOP Governors Are Traveling to Texas to Announce a New Border Security Initiative

Ten GOP governors will join Texas Gov. Greg Abbott for a news conference on Wednesday to announce a new border security initiative, the Austin-American Statesman reported.

The news conference, which will occur in Mission, Texas, will unveil a 10-point border security plan. As we’ve reported, illegal border crossings have been at a record high since the Biden administration took office in January.

The ten Republican governors who plan to visit are Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt, Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey, Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp, Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds, Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts, Idaho Gov. Brad Little, South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem, Wyoming Gov. Mark Gordon, Montana Gov. Greg Gianforte, and Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine. Several of the governors attending have sent National Guard troops or state troopers to the border this year to help alleviate the ongoing border crisis, per the request of Abbott and Ducey.

As Julio reported, Abbott and Ducey penned a letter in June to all GOP governors asking for any available law enforcement to be sent to the southern border. “Given the staggering number of violations now occurring in Texas and Arizona, additional manpower is needed from any state that can spare it,” the governors wrote.

“Border states like Texas and Arizona are ‘ground zero’ for this crisis and bear a disproportionate share of these burdens,” the letter continued. "Securing our border with Mexico is the federal government's responsibility. But the Biden Administration has proven unwilling or unable to do the job. This failure to enforce federal immigration laws causes banns that spill over into every State.”

While Vice President Harris was appointed the “border czar” by President Biden, her efforts, or lack thereof, to secure the border have proven to be ineffective, as border crossings have surged astronomically since she assumed office.