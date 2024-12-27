You Don't Need to Get Past the Second Paragraph to Know This Politico Piece Is Insane

The Supreme Court case involving state laws banning genital mutilation surgeries for minors is going to destroy women’s health care—that’s the latest inception ploy the Left is trying to implant into the national psyche. Yes, preventing the irreversible damage done by such unnecessary surgeries, pushed mainly by whack-job parents, could place women’s health care at risk. It’s so insane you don’t even need to read the whole piece in Politico magazine:

Earlier this month, the Supreme Court heard oral arguments in what is likely to be the term’s blockbuster case, United States v. Skrmetti. The case considers the constitutionality of state laws that ban gender-affirming care for transgender minors. While the case itself addresses only a law from Tennessee, 26 states have passed similar laws that will be affected by the outcome. A blanket ban on such care risks devastating effects for those youth who need it. But as the argument made clear, that is not all that is at stake. The case is also about women’s rights, and a fundamental legal principle that helped to secure them: Courts should be skeptical of laws that discriminate on the basis of sex. With the defenders of Tennessee’s law challenging that bedrock principle, it is not only transgender equality, but sex equality more broadly that is in doubt. Depending on the outcome, Skrmetti could be the next Dobbs, adding another nail in the coffin to women’s legal freedoms — and freedoms we all enjoy regardless of sex.

No, it’s not. Don’t look now, liberal America, but Europe, your go-to reference for anything in the public policy sphere, is shutting down the transgender nonsense on the continent. The United Kingdom’s National Health Service is ending puberty blocker treatments for those under the age of 18. New studies have undercut the notion that these treatments improve the mental health of those who think they were born the wrong gender. They do not, and the same applies to the surgeries.

Politico thinks not allowing transgender surgeries for minors is bad for real women’s equality.



This circus is coming to an end. It might not be overnight, but the Left tried to blitz us on this nonsense, but everyone who isn’t mentally ill picked up on it.