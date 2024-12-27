VIP
Trump Is Right About the Panama Canal
VIP
We're a Coalition That Has to Work Through Disagreements
Fani Willis Gets Some More Bad News
Guess Who a Majority of Americans Blame for the UnitedHealthcare CEO Shooting
New Poll Reveals How Americans Feel About Political News Right Now
Brand New Photos Expose Joe Biden's Lies About Involvement With Hunter's Business Dealings
Scott Jennings Has Some Thoughts About Vivek Ramaswamy's Tweet Calling Americans Lazy, Med...
The New York Times Celebrates Faith Leaders Who Bless Abortion Clinics
Retiring Congresswoman Torches Older Democrats for Staying in Congress ‘Forever’
Ceasefire for Israel-Hamas Conflict Delayed During Hanukkah
One Airline Experienced a Cyber Attack This Week
Biden Administration Nixes Plan to Expand Birth Control Access
Biden Commuted the Sentences of 37 Death Row Inmates. Here's How Trump Responded.
'Never Say You've Seen It All': Judge Hands Down Sentences to Men Convicted...
Tipsheet

You Don't Need to Get Past the Second Paragraph to Know This Politico Piece Is Insane

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  December 27, 2024 3:00 PM
AP Photo/Elaine Thompson, File

The Supreme Court case involving state laws banning genital mutilation surgeries for minors is going to destroy women’s health care—that’s the latest inception ploy the Left is trying to implant into the national psyche. Yes, preventing the irreversible damage done by such unnecessary surgeries, pushed mainly by whack-job parents, could place women’s health care at risk. It’s so insane you don’t even need to read the whole piece in Politico magazine:

Advertisement

Earlier this month, the Supreme Court heard oral arguments in what is likely to be the term’s blockbuster case, United States v. Skrmetti. The case considers the constitutionality of state laws that ban gender-affirming care for transgender minors. While the case itself addresses only a law from Tennessee, 26 states have passed similar laws that will be affected by the outcome. 

A blanket ban on such care risks devastating effects for those youth who need it. But as the argument made clear, that is not all that is at stake. The case is also about women’s rights, and a fundamental legal principle that helped to secure them: Courts should be skeptical of laws that discriminate on the basis of sex.

With the defenders of Tennessee’s law challenging that bedrock principle, it is not only transgender equality, but sex equality more broadly that is in doubt. Depending on the outcome, Skrmetti could be the next Dobbs, adding another nail in the coffin to women’s legal freedoms — and freedoms we all enjoy regardless of sex. 

No, it’s not. Don’t look now, liberal America, but Europe, your go-to reference for anything in the public policy sphere, is shutting down the transgender nonsense on the continent. The United Kingdom’s National Health Service is ending puberty blocker treatments for those under the age of 18. New studies have undercut the notion that these treatments improve the mental health of those who think they were born the wrong gender. They do not, and the same applies to the surgeries. 

Recommended

'Never Say You've Seen It All': Judge Hands Down Sentences to Men Convicted of Abusing Their Adopted Sons Mia Cathell
Advertisement

This circus is coming to an end. It might not be overnight, but the Left tried to blitz us on this nonsense, but everyone who isn’t mentally ill picked up on it. 

Tags: WOKE

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

'Never Say You've Seen It All': Judge Hands Down Sentences to Men Convicted of Abusing Their Adopted Sons Mia Cathell
Scott Jennings Has Some Thoughts About Vivek Ramaswamy's Tweet Calling Americans Lazy, Mediocre Jeff Charles
Guess Who a Majority of Americans Blame for the UnitedHealthcare CEO Shooting Jeff Charles
Fani Willis Gets Some More Bad News Jeff Charles
Brand New Photos Expose Joe Biden's Lies About Involvement With Hunter's Business Dealings Jeff Charles
High Levels of Radiation Detected Across the East Coast After Mysterious Drone Sightings Sarah Arnold

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
'Never Say You've Seen It All': Judge Hands Down Sentences to Men Convicted of Abusing Their Adopted Sons Mia Cathell
Advertisement