Govs. Greg Abbott and Doug Ducey Plead with Other States to Help Them Address the Border Crisis

Governors Greg Abbott (R-TX) and Doug Ducey (R-AZ) sent a letter to governors all across the country to send any available law enforcement resources to their states to help with the ongoing border crisis.

Their calls for help come as apprehensions by U.S. Customs and Border Protection along the U.S.-Mexico border have reached record highs, along with illegal immigrants having an easier time avoiding apprehensions. Abbott launched Operation Lone Star in March, sending Texas state troopers and National Guardsmen south and Ducey also deploying the state's National Guard to the southern border.

Dangerous substances and firearms are being smuggled across our border. Children are being trafficked. This poses a serious threat to border communities, and all communities across the nation. 2/ — Doug Ducey (@dougducey) June 10, 2021

"Securing our border with Mexico is the federal government's responsibility. But the Biden Administration has proven unwilling or unable to do the job. This failure to enforce federal immigration laws causes banns that spill over into every State," they wrote. "The cartels will see to it that their deadly fentanyl and human-trafficking victims far and wide."

Abbott and Ducey noted that since Texas and Arizona are "ground zero" for the current crisis, they are bearing the brunt and have spent a lot of money to address the issue. With other states sending additional manpower south, the two governors wrote they hope they can apprehend more illegal immigrants "before they can cause problems" in other parts of the United States.

"Texas and Arizona have stepped up to secure the border in the federal government's absence, and now the Emergency Management Assistance Compact gives your State a chance to stand strong with us," they concluded.