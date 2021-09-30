Ted Cruz Says He ‘Stands’ with NBA Players Over COVID-19 Vaccine Hesitancy

On Wednesday, Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) shared a series of tweets voicing his support for a handful of NBA players who’ve come forward with their hesitancy over getting the Wuhan coronavirus vaccine.

“I stand with Kyrie Irving. I stand with Andrew Wiggins. I stand with Bradley Beal. I stand with Jonathan Isaac,” Cruz wrote on Twitter.

I stand with Kyrie Irving.



I stand with Andrew Wiggins.



I stand with Bradley Beal.



I stand with Jonathan Isaac.#NBA#YourBodyYourChoice https://t.co/kn74nwjVRV — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) September 29, 2021

In a separate thread of tweets, Cruz praised Laker’s star LeBron James. This week, James came forward stating that he got the COVID-19 vaccine after researching it, but said that he will not play in an arena that bans another NBA player over a personal healthcare choice.

3/x @KingJames is being courageous here.



With his box-office power, he could be even more courageous—he could SOLVE the problem—by saying:



“I stand w/ my fellow players. And I won’t play in any arena that bans another NBA player because they make a personal healthcare choice.” — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) September 29, 2021

As I previously reported, Cruz said in an interview last month that he disagrees with employers that are mandating their workers to obtain the COVID-19 vaccine and cities like New York where citizens are required to show proof of vaccination to enter indoor establishments. In his remarks, he emphasized that he believes in “individual freedom” and that no person should have a personal medical choice forced on them.

“[I] believe in individual freedom. I believe in individual responsibility. So I don’t think anyone should make you take the vaccine. I don’t think the government should, and I don’t think your employer should,” Cruz said in the interview. “I think you ought to have the choice to make your own medical decisions with your doctor. And I have faith in people that they can weigh the pros and cons and make a determination whether or not to take the vaccine.”

While Cruz himself is vaccinated and says he “believes in vaccines,” he is strongly against any form of mandates relating to COVID-19, including mask mandates.

“My view is we should have no covid mandates. What does that mean? That means no mask mandates, no vaccine mandates, that means no vaccine passports. We shouldn’t step into a regime where the government says ‘show us your papers’ if you want to do the basic activities of life,” Cruz said in the interview.