GOP Congresswoman Delivers Testimony on How Her Mother Chose Life

On Thursday, Florida Congresswoman Kat Cammack (R) delivered a testimony during a congressional hearing with the House Committee on Oversight and Reform over abortion laws and the Hyde Amendment. In her testimony, Cammack shared her perspective as the child of someone who considered abortion and decided not to follow through with it.

In her testimony, Cammack described how her mother suffered a devastating stroke when she was pregnant with her older sister. It took her a year and a half to learn how to walk again, along with other basic motor skills. Years later, when Cammack’s mother became pregnant with her, she was told by doctors that it was “highly unlikely, if not impossible” both of them to survive.

“You can imagine the fear, the disappointment, the struggle, the internal anguish my mother felt as doctors told her that she needed to abort her child. You can imagine the pain that she felt when her own family told her that she needed to abort her child. But because of her strength, she chose life,” Cammack said.

Cammack’s mother followed through with her pregnancy. She noted that there were invaluable resources available to her mom that helped her with her decision to choose life.

“That wasn’t an easy decision for a single mom, for a working-class mom. Someone herself, who had lived a life of disappointments, of struggle, addiction, and yet, despite everything she chose life,” Cammack said. “My mom survived. I survived. I am a living, breathing witness of the power of life and the incredible choice that my own mother made.”

Cammack, who represents Florida’s 3rd congressional district, assumed office in 2021. She is currently the youngest Republican woman in the House and the sixth youngest Member of Congress.

“Knowing that you were never supposed to survive – it gives you a new perspective about life.,” Cammack continued. “With her decision, we were able to go as the daughter of a single mother, from homeless to the House of Representatives. That is only possible in America. And that is only possible in an America that values life, because we are built on the premise of life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness. It begins with life.”

Watch the testimony below.