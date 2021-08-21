Marsha Blackburn on Afghanistan Evacuation Efforts: 'Get Them Out. Save Their Lives.'

Today, Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R-TN) shared a video slamming President Biden’s withdrawal from Afghanistan and demanded that the president and his advisers concoct a plan to evacuate all Americans and our allies from the Taliban-ruled nation.

In a video shared to Twitter, Blackburn lambasted Biden’s unorganized operation to withdraw American troops from Afghanistan that resulted in the Taliban recapture. Lawmakers from both sides of the aisle, as well as numerous political commentators and the like, have shredded Biden and his administration’s planning (or lack thereof) of the withdrawal.

“We’re really disappointed that the president did not have specifics on how we are going to get every single American out of Afghanistan. It is imperative,” Blackburn said in the video. “It is imperative that his national security team have a plan. Let the American people know.”

Blackburn continued, saying that the administration needs to put their focus into getting American citizens and our allies out via the Kabul airport as quickly as possible.

“Once we have U.S. citizens, our partners, our Afghan partners, get to the Kabul airport. Get them in. Get them processed. Get them out. Save their lives.”

Biden must create a detailed plan immediately to save the lives of Americans and our Afghan allies in Kabul. pic.twitter.com/OLvVhOnwF8 — Sen. Marsha Blackburn (@MarshaBlackburn) August 20, 2021

Blackburn has been highly vocal and critical of Biden’s Afghanistan catastrophe in the past week, blasting him for not having a planned withdrawal, calling out Vice President Kamala Harris for remaining silent on women and girls in Afghanistan, and calling Biden out for his press conference where he spoke on mask mandates rather than the chaos ensuing in Afghanistan.

Why don’t we have the exact number of Americans stranded in Afghanistan? Why aren’t they home? You need to do better, @JoeBiden. — Sen. Marsha Blackburn (@MarshaBlackburn) August 21, 2021

Biden’s Secretary of State knew terrorists were coming for Americans and Afghans and he didn’t do a thing. — Sen. Marsha Blackburn (@MarshaBlackburn) August 20, 2021

Afghan women are being silenced, threatened, and harmed at the hands of the Taliban. Where is @VP Harris standing up for their rights? — Sen. Marsha Blackburn (@MarshaBlackburn) August 20, 2021

Joe Biden needs to take questions regarding the crisis he created in Afghanistan. — Sen. Marsha Blackburn (@MarshaBlackburn) August 20, 2021

This is what happens when you still don't have a plan, @JoeBiden. https://t.co/qFFIesSMG2 — Sen. Marsha Blackburn (@MarshaBlackburn) August 20, 2021

France is getting their people back from Afghanistan. The U.K. is getting their people back. Why isn’t Biden? There is no valid answer. — Sen. Marsha Blackburn (@MarshaBlackburn) August 20, 2021

There was nothing reassuring about that press conference. — Sen. Marsha Blackburn (@MarshaBlackburn) August 20, 2021