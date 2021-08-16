Afghanistan

Only a Handful of Democratic Lawmakers Voice Concern for Women in Afghanistan Following the Taliban’s Takeover

Madeline Leesman
Madeline Leesman
Posted: Aug 16, 2021 5:00 PM
Source: AP Photo/Alex Brandon

Following the Taliban’s rapid takeover of Kabul, only a handful of Democratic lawmakers have expressed concern for the future of the women in Afghanistan, a stark contrast from the concern expressed from lawmakers on the Right.

The few lawmakers on the Left who shared concerns noted that the progress made for women in Afghanistan over the past 20 years are seeing those advancements disappear in a flash. Some acknowledged that their safety is jeopardized under the Taliban’s rule. 

A couple of Democrat lawmakers, Rep. Mike Levin (D-CA) and Rep. Kim Schrier (D-WA), issued statements on Afghanistan where they mentioned concerns for the women and children living there.

“We must focus now on completing a safe withdrawal of American personnel and Afghans who supported our mission and risked their lives for a freer and more democratic Afghanistan, particularly women and children who are most at risk from violence by the Taliban,” Levin said in his statement. “The time for bureaucratic visa processes has passed – we must get our most vulnerable allies out of the country immediately. President Biden must commit all necessary resources to fulfill that responsibility safely and quickly.”

In Schrier’s statement, she said “[w]omen and girls experienced freedoms for the first time, and it is devastating to see how quickly those gains have been lost. I am now very concerned for the Afghan people, especially those women and girls.”

On the other hand, many Republican lawmakers shared concerns for the treatment of women and girls in Afghanistan going forward. Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R-TN) called out the “squad” and specifically Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) for her silence on the treatment of women in Afghanistan under the Taliban.

In a lengthy Twitter thread, Rep. Ann Wagner (R-MO) described the Taliban’s takeover as an “utter failure” on the part of the Biden administration and that women and children will suffer “brutal human rights abuses.”

Numerous other Republican lawmakers chimed in, noting that Afghan women will see the progress they’ve achieved stripped away.

Plenty of Republican lawmakers issued statements on the Taliban's detrimental impact on women. Rep. Debbie Lesko (R-AZ) wrote in a statement, “My prayers are with the troops on the ground to assist with evacuation efforts, the Americans awaiting evacuation, and the Afghan citizens facing an uncertain future – especially the women and girls.”

Florida Sen. Rick Scott (R) said in his statement "anything gained during this war has now been lost. The Taliban, and Al-Qaeda, have returned to power. Human rights abuses, the rampant abuses of women, are sure to return. In his ill-prepared withdrawal, Joe Biden let terrorism win."

New York Rep. Elise Stefanik (R) dragged President Biden for putting the safety of all Afghan women and girls in jeopardy. "President Biden's willingness to turn over Afghanistan to the Taliban and their terrorist partners has already led to the deaths of our Afghan allies, and puts the safety and security of innocent civilians, including all Afghan women and girls, in extreme jeopardy. Make no mistake, the fall of Afghanistan, and the lives lost to future terrorist attacks emanating from within the country will rest solely on President Biden," Stefanik said in her statement.

In a Twitter thread, Rep. John Curtis (R-UT) said "Today I pray for the Afghan people, specifically the women and girls, and am gratefully mindful of the American soldiers who have sacrificed to keep us safe."

With the massive setbacks women in Afghanistan will face under the Taliban, it's something that should be of great concern on both sides of the political aisle.

