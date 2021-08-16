Only a Handful of Democratic Lawmakers Voice Concern for Women in Afghanistan Following the Taliban’s Takeover

Following the Taliban’s rapid takeover of Kabul, only a handful of Democratic lawmakers have expressed concern for the future of the women in Afghanistan, a stark contrast from the concern expressed from lawmakers on the Right.

The few lawmakers on the Left who shared concerns noted that the progress made for women in Afghanistan over the past 20 years are seeing those advancements disappear in a flash. Some acknowledged that their safety is jeopardized under the Taliban’s rule.

My heart breaks for the women and children of Afghanistan, who have worked for 20 years to build a future for themselves in a modern democracy. Lost in just a matter of weeks as the Taliban take over. — Rep. Norma Torres (@NormaJTorres) August 15, 2021

America must not abandon the women and children of Afghanistan. — Hakeem Jeffries (@RepJeffries) August 16, 2021

must never forget the Afghan women and girls who have made such great progress and deserve human rights. I also salute all our men and women in uniform and their families for their sacrifices. — Rep. Hank Johnson (@RepHankJohnson) August 16, 2021

The United States government must take strategic steps to ensure the region does not return to a haven for terrorists, and that all Afghan citizens — especially women and girls — are safe from violence, persecution, and brutal treatment from the Taliban. (2/2) — Ann McLane Kuster (@RepAnnieKuster) August 16, 2021

Like many Americans I am heartbroken at the thought of the darkness that will now fall over Afghanistan, particularly its women and girls, and appalled by the speed of the collapse of the Afghan security forces. — Rep. Colin Allred (@RepColinAllred) August 15, 2021

??And there must be an immediate expansion of the refugee program for Afghan women seeking asylum, whose lives are in jeopardy as the Taliban resumes control and turns back the clock on 20 years of progress for women’s rights. — Sen. Jeanne Shaheen (@SenatorShaheen) August 16, 2021

A couple of Democrat lawmakers, Rep. Mike Levin (D-CA) and Rep. Kim Schrier (D-WA), issued statements on Afghanistan where they mentioned concerns for the women and children living there.

“We must focus now on completing a safe withdrawal of American personnel and Afghans who supported our mission and risked their lives for a freer and more democratic Afghanistan, particularly women and children who are most at risk from violence by the Taliban,” Levin said in his statement. “The time for bureaucratic visa processes has passed – we must get our most vulnerable allies out of the country immediately. President Biden must commit all necessary resources to fulfill that responsibility safely and quickly.”

In Schrier’s statement, she said “[w]omen and girls experienced freedoms for the first time, and it is devastating to see how quickly those gains have been lost. I am now very concerned for the Afghan people, especially those women and girls.”

On the other hand, many Republican lawmakers shared concerns for the treatment of women and girls in Afghanistan going forward. Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R-TN) called out the “squad” and specifically Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) for her silence on the treatment of women in Afghanistan under the Taliban.

Another day, and it’s “crickets” from the “squad” regarding the fear and suffering of the Afghan women. — Sen. Marsha Blackburn (@MarshaBlackburn) August 16, 2021

I missed @AOC standing up for the millions of women and girls in Afghanistan who will be punished for simply being a woman. — Sen. Marsha Blackburn (@MarshaBlackburn) August 16, 2021

In a lengthy Twitter thread, Rep. Ann Wagner (R-MO) described the Taliban’s takeover as an “utter failure” on the part of the Biden administration and that women and children will suffer “brutal human rights abuses.”

Furthermore, the Biden Administration’s utter failure in Afghanistan will be devastating for Afghan women and children who will once again face brutal human rights abuses at the hands of the Taliban, as well as the countless brave allies… — Ann Wagner (@RepAnnWagner) August 16, 2021

Numerous other Republican lawmakers chimed in, noting that Afghan women will see the progress they’ve achieved stripped away.

In Afghanistan, gone and lost are decades of progress for women, who will now see their advances crushed under Sharia Law.



I pray for them on this somber day and condemn our current administration for their bungled and failed withdrawal from Afghanistan.



(3/4) — Rep. Vicky Hartzler (@RepHartzler) August 15, 2021

My heart aches for the people of Afghanistan, especially the women, as they prepare for a Taliban takeover.



I want every service member who served in Afghanistan to know their mission was worthy and their service will/should be honored. — Dr. Miller-Meeks (@millermeeks) August 15, 2021

President #Biden has abandoned the women of Afghanistan and our Afghan partners to be murdered by the Taliban and their Al Qaeda allies. This turn of events has now put American families at home at risk. — Joe Wilson (@RepJoeWilson) August 15, 2021

He's condemned allied Afghan soldiers, interpreters & journalists to certain death. He's abandoned the women & girls whose rights & lives are at stake under Taliban control. He's severed a vital intelligence network that helped prevent attacks in the region & here at home. (3/5) — Rep. Mike Bost (@RepBost) August 16, 2021

CONGRATS, BIDEN! Your legacy will be the savage abuse & slaughter of innocent Afghan women & children. Some of which will be accomplished with U.S. weapons & equipment YOU left them.



What’s unfolding is a result of your failed, “woke” leadership. You’re an EMBARRASSMENT! https://t.co/ngxYys3XtU — Ronny Jackson (@RepRonnyJackson) August 15, 2021

Plenty of Republican lawmakers issued statements on the Taliban's detrimental impact on women. Rep. Debbie Lesko (R-AZ) wrote in a statement, “My prayers are with the troops on the ground to assist with evacuation efforts, the Americans awaiting evacuation, and the Afghan citizens facing an uncertain future – especially the women and girls.”

Florida Sen. Rick Scott (R) said in his statement "anything gained during this war has now been lost. The Taliban, and Al-Qaeda, have returned to power. Human rights abuses, the rampant abuses of women, are sure to return. In his ill-prepared withdrawal, Joe Biden let terrorism win."

New York Rep. Elise Stefanik (R) dragged President Biden for putting the safety of all Afghan women and girls in jeopardy. "President Biden's willingness to turn over Afghanistan to the Taliban and their terrorist partners has already led to the deaths of our Afghan allies, and puts the safety and security of innocent civilians, including all Afghan women and girls, in extreme jeopardy. Make no mistake, the fall of Afghanistan, and the lives lost to future terrorist attacks emanating from within the country will rest solely on President Biden," Stefanik said in her statement.

In a Twitter thread, Rep. John Curtis (R-UT) said "Today I pray for the Afghan people, specifically the women and girls, and am gratefully mindful of the American soldiers who have sacrificed to keep us safe."

With the massive setbacks women in Afghanistan will face under the Taliban, it's something that should be of great concern on both sides of the political aisle.