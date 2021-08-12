Amtrak Joins the Growing Number of Businesses Requiring Employees to Get Vaccinated

On Wednesday, passenger railroad giant Amtrak informed their tens of thousands of employees that they will be required to be fully vaccinated against the Wuhan coronavirus. Current employees who choose not to get vaccinated will be required to submit to weekly testing.

In a memo sent to Amtrak’s employees, CEO William “Bill” Flynn reportedly said he recognizes that many employees are “apprehensive” about getting the vaccine. “We understand those concerns, and encourage everyone to consult with a medical professional and seek out facts from reputable sources,” Flynn said in the memo. “While we recognize this is a personal decision for each of us, we are confident it is in the long-term best interest for our colleagues, our customers and our company.”

Amtrak, which has nearly 20,000 employees, said on their website “[w]e believe the vaccine offers the best way to keep our employees and customers safe, Amtrak’s goal is to have 100 percent of employees vaccinated.”

Currently, the deadline for employees to get vaccinated is November 1, which coincides with the company’s extension date implemented for office employees to work from home amid the spread of the Delta variant. Additionally, beginning October 4, all new hires will be required to provide proof of vaccination before their first day on the job.

However, vaccination status for customers and employees does not exempt them from wearing a mask on trains. On Amtrak’s website, it states that “[f]ederal law and Amtrak policy require all customers and employees to wear a mask or covering that fully covers the entire mouth and nose, fits snugly against the side of the face, and secures under the chin at all times while onboard trains and in stations, regardless of vaccination status or state or local laws.”

Amtrak appears to be following suit with other transportation providers, including Florida-based private passenger railway Brightline. Brightline announced on Tuesday that the company will resume operations in November after a year-and-a-half-long suspension of operations since March 2020. Like Amtrak, masks will be mandated for crew and passengers on the trains and in stations regardless of vaccination status and employees will be required to be vaccinated.

Other transportation businesses, especially airlines, have announced similar requirements for their workers. Several airlines, including United Airlines, Frontier Airlines, and Hawaiian Airlines, have announced vaccine mandates for employees. On the other hand, Southwest Airlines, Delta Airlines, and American Airlines have not mandated vaccines for their employees. As of today, Alaska Airlines is reportedly considering mandating vaccines for employees once they receive approval from the Food and Drug Administration.

So, while some companies seem to be taking a “play-it-by-ear” approach towards vaccine mandates, other entities are implementing sweeping measures requiring vaccines, including the United States military. With the rise in Delta variant cases and back-to-school season approaching, only time will tell which other businesses and institutions jump on the vaccine-mandate bandwagon.