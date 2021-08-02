Another Day, Another Texas Congressman Slams the Biden Administration on the Border Crisis

Rep. August Pfluger issued this week’s Republican Address, criticizing the Biden administration’s approaches to the border crisis, inflation, and government spending.

“I judge the president on two simple criteria; is he making the country more secure and more prosperous? With Joe Biden as president and Nancy Pelosi as speaker, the answer to both is clearly no,” Pfluger said in the address. “My district, and in fact, the rest of the nation, are under direct assault from the policies coming out of the Biden administration.”

Pfluger, who represents Texas’ 11th Congressional District, assumed office in January this year, succeeding fellow Republican Mike Conaway after his 16-year tenure in Congress. Pfluger previously served in active duty in the United States Air Force for 20 years and as a national security advisor on then-President Donald Trump’s National Security Council (NSC). He resigned the position to run for Congress during the 2020 election cycle.

As Townhall previously reported, other Texan lawmakers have come forward with criticisms of the Biden administration’s handling of the border crisis in the Republican Address. Pfluger’s address detailed the harm the border crisis has done to the counties within his district, which sits in the midwestern portion of The Lone Star State.

“President Biden, Vice President Harris, and Speaker Pelosi are promoting an agenda that is opening our southern border causing a dramatic escalation of drug and crime rates in our communities and wreaking havoc on our economy,” Pfluger said. The border crisis hits close to home for the Congressman, as his communities are affected by human trafficking, drugs cartels, and other threats to their safety while police officers are drafted from their posts at home to assist at the border.

“The border crisis is taking a personal toll on the west Texas communities that I represent,” Pfluger said. “I’ve heard directly from constituents who feel that their safety and the safety of their children is being compromised by the rise of drugs and crime in their communities stemming from Biden’s border crisis.”

On a different note, Pfluger slammed Biden’s “tax and spend” agenda that is causing inflation to escalate and making the cost of living “unmanageable.”

“Every single American is feeling the pain,” Pfluger said. “At the gas pump, the grocery store, in commercial retail stores...the answer can’t be more spending, but the Biden administration keeps rolling out trillion dollar packages chock-full of socialist and Green New Deal policies as if the pockets of taxpayers are an endless piggy bank for Democrats to keep digging into.”

Representatives like Pfluger have their work cut out for them against an administration and its lawmaker allies promoting open borders and the closure of ICE detention centers. So, while his criticisms will likely fall on deaf ears within the current presidential administration, midterm elections next November could mark a turn-around point to elect more lawmakers to act as a check against the harmful policies enacted by President Biden.

“This is the greatest country in the world," Pfluger said, “It’s time to defend it.”

Watch the address here: