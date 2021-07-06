What’s the Scoop on the Mainstream Media’s Affinity for President Biden’s Ice Cream Choices?

I scream, you scream, we all scream for ice cream — especially if you’re the mainstream media and the ice cream is President Biden's.

Over the Independence Day weekend, Biden traveled to Michigan to visit a local cherry farm near the Traverse City National Cherry Festival. While this might seem quite random, it’s not completely out of presidential character, as both Herbert Hoover and Gerald Ford have attended the festival before.

Reportedly, Biden utilized his visit to speak to Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D) about a bipartisan infrastructure plan, health care, and education. There were no speeches given on this trip, but Biden did speak with a handful of cherry farmers and other constituents one-on-one.

But, the cherry on top of his visit was when he popped into a local ice cream parlor and munched on some (presumably) delicious vanilla ice cream and chocolate chips in a waffle cone.

Right on cue, the mainstream media and liberal lawmakers began fawning over the president’s ice cream selection.

Surprisingly, CNN did not make a national headline dedicated to Biden's ice cream shop stop, which author Nick Adams half-jokingly pointed out.

During his domestic trips, Biden is known to make impromptu stops at local ice cream parlors. And each time, the mainstream media is known to make a big deal out of it.

Take last week, for example. Biden visited Wisconsin days before his Michigan trip with a similar agenda – to discuss infrastructure. Fittingly, he topped off his visit to the Dairy State with some delicious ice cream. At the ice cream shop, someone suggested the president order a “rocky road” as a nod to advancing infrastructure. He didn’t. The media and local Democratic officials still swooned over it.

“Biden, making an impromptu stop for ice cream after his speech, received a suggestion to order the rocky road flavor as a nod to the infrastructure bill. He quipped, ‘It’s been a rocky road, but we’re going to get it done' and instead ordered cookies and cream and strawberry,” the Associated Press reported.

A month prior, he was spotted running the same, predictable errand near Cleveland, Ohio. The media’s response to this one was one for the books.

“Dating back to his days as Vice President, ice cream has become every bit as synonymous with Joe Biden as his signature aviator sunglasses,” Cleveland’s WKYC reported.“According to a White House pool report, the United States' 46th President ordered chocolate, chocolate chip and butter pecan and told the employees to keep the change on his order, which included 50 units of ice cream for the staff.”

The Washington Post even posted a whole video for it.

It goes without saying that ice cream is on Biden’s itinerary when he travels. But with a predictable routine in place, it doesn't really constitute major news coverage unless you’re covering it at the local level. There are outlets that have covered Biden’s ice cream shop whereabouts for years.

And don’t forget, former President Trump got vilified for reportedly being served two scoops of ice cream with dessert, as Dave Rubin pointed out.