Trump Announces the Next CIA Director

President-elect Donald Trump has officially tapped former Director of National Intelligence John Ratcliff as the next director of the Central Intelligence Agency.

"I am pleased to announce that former Director of National Intelligence John Ratcliffe will serve as Director of the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA). From exposing fake Russian collusion to be a Clinton campaign operation, to catching the FBI’s abuse of Civil Liberties at the FISA Court, John Ratcliffe has always been a warrior for Truth and Honesty with the American Public. When 51 intelligence officials were lying about Hunter Biden’s laptop, there was one, John Ratcliffe, telling the truth to the American People," Trump released in a statement Tuesday evening.

"For these and many other reasons, it was my great honor in 2020 to award John the National Security Medal, the Nation’s highest honor for distinguished achievement in the field of Intelligence and National Security. I look forward to John being the first person ever to serve in both of our Nation’s highest Intelligence positions. He will be a fearless fighter for the Constitutional Rights of all Americans, while ensuring the Highest Levels of National Security, and PEACE THROUGH STRENGTH," he continued.

