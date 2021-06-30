Joe Biden

Liberals Praise Jill Biden and Attack Melania Trump After Biden’s Vogue Cover Reveal

Madeline Leesman
Madeline Leesman
|
Posted: Jun 30, 2021 4:00 PM
  Share   Tweet
Liberals Praise Jill Biden and Attack Melania Trump After Biden’s Vogue Cover Reveal

Source: AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster

On Tuesday, Vogue Magazine unveiled August’s cover feature, first lady Jill Biden, prompting liberals and conservatives to respond as the publication famously snubbed former first lady Melania Trump for years.

Biden, who stepped into her role six months ago, was photographed in a floral dress on the White House balcony overlooking the Washington Monument for the cover story. This is the first time in years a first lady has been featured on the cover of Vogue, as Trump was excluded from the publication.

Vogue, which began publishing in 1892, regularly featured the current first lady either on the cover or within the glossy pages of the prominent magazine. One would think that Trump, with her modeling career background and impeccable style, would have been Vogue’s bread and butter for the next four years of her husband’s presidency. Not even close. Once Melania Trump rolled up to the White House, Vogue broke this unsaid tradition. Until now, presumably, now that a Democrat is in office. And needless to say, liberals are loving it, and loving criticizing our former first lady.

Contrarily, there were some who fired back at Vogue’s hypocrisy, noting Melania Trump’s modeling career, impeccable style, and her multilingual skills during her White House days should have earned her a spot on the cover.

All the "YAAAASSS KWEEN" takes geared at Biden shouldn’t come as a surprise to anybody. Since Trump became a contender for the presidency, Vogue has gushed over liberal women in the political sphere, printing cover after cover of liberal women from Michelle Obama to Vice President Kamala Harris. 

Perhaps it’s because Vogue has long been a publication run by liberals, for liberals, under the guise of haute couture. Even their sister publication, Teen Vogue, topsy-turvied from an age-appropriate fashion and makeup magazine to publishing articles such as “What to Get a Friend Post-Abortion,” “Anal Sex: Safety, How to-s, Tips, and More,” and “How to Get an Abortion If You're a Teen.”

Michelle Obama graced the cover of Vogue three times. Hillary Clinton was the cover feature once. Barbara Bush and Laura Bush were featured inside the publication, but never on the cover. Jill Biden is now featured six months into her husband’s presidency. Melania Trump was overwhelmingly ignored.

On Vogue’s website, a simple article titled “A Fashionable History of First Ladies on Inauguration Day,” showcases only four first ladies in the collage: Michelle Obama, Jill Biden, Hillary Clinton, and Jackie Kennedy. All share the same common denominator: they were married to Democrats. 

The message here is clear; being in Vogue is only en vogue if you’re a liberal.

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet

BREAKING: Donald Rumsfeld Has Died
Katie Pavlich

Why NYC's Mayoral Election Has Been Consumed by Total Mayhem
Matt Vespa
These Two DOJ Appointments Show Biden Is Firmly Behind Defunding the Police
Katie Pavlich

Stefanik Drops Fact Check on WaPo's Hack Fact Checkers
VIP
Leah Barkoukis
'Florida Really Deserves Better': Rubio Challenger Val Demings Plays Politics During Surfside Tragedy
Reagan McCarthy
President Trump Reacts to New York's Disastrous Election
Katie Pavlich
CARTOONS | AF Branco
View Cartoon
Most Popular