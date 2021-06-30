Liberals Praise Jill Biden and Attack Melania Trump After Biden’s Vogue Cover Reveal

On Tuesday, Vogue Magazine unveiled August’s cover feature, first lady Jill Biden, prompting liberals and conservatives to respond as the publication famously snubbed former first lady Melania Trump for years.

Biden, who stepped into her role six months ago, was photographed in a floral dress on the White House balcony overlooking the Washington Monument for the cover story. This is the first time in years a first lady has been featured on the cover of Vogue, as Trump was excluded from the publication.

Vogue, which began publishing in 1892, regularly featured the current first lady either on the cover or within the glossy pages of the prominent magazine. One would think that Trump, with her modeling career background and impeccable style, would have been Vogue’s bread and butter for the next four years of her husband’s presidency. Not even close. Once Melania Trump rolled up to the White House, Vogue broke this unsaid tradition. Until now, presumably, now that a Democrat is in office. And needless to say, liberals are loving it, and loving criticizing our former first lady.

Melania Trump: “Give me a f*cking break. Who gives a f*ck about Jill Biden? Where’s MY f*cking Vogue cover?” pic.twitter.com/c9cvU0BLC1 — Jon Cooper ???? (@joncoopertweets) June 29, 2021

First Lady Dr. Jill Biden on the cover of Vogue, something Melania wanted but never got. pic.twitter.com/AAfJ33jxhM — Scott Dworkin (@funder) June 29, 2021

First Lady Dr. Jill Biden graces the cover of August Vogue. She joins a long list of First Ladies, with the exception of Melania Trump, who’ve been featured by the magazine while fulfilling their role!

(??: @vogue, @annieleibovitz) pic.twitter.com/zvos925OuP — TheShadeRoom (@TheShadeRoom) June 29, 2021

When Melania saw that Jill Biden was on the cover of Vogue, she yelled, "Why? Just because she's smart and nice and compassionate and I'm not? Like those are even real things?" pic.twitter.com/RQSZ3m6IUj — Paul Rudnick (@PaulRudnickNY) June 29, 2021

Contrarily, there were some who fired back at Vogue’s hypocrisy, noting Melania Trump’s modeling career, impeccable style, and her multilingual skills during her White House days should have earned her a spot on the cover.

It’s a pathetic double standard that Melania never got a magazine cover, given she’s a self made super model millionaire immigrant who speaks five languages. But let’s also applaud Jill Biden’s ability to speak two languages, English and Joe. — Jimmy Failla (@jimmyfailla) June 30, 2021

Why do you think First Ladies: Jill Biden (1 time), Michelle Obama (12 times), Hillary Clinton (1 time) have all been on the @voguemagazine cover and Melania Trump (a former fashion model) was not..? https://t.co/gIgnVZHPYl — ????ERIC BOLLING???? (@ericbolling) June 30, 2021

Jill Biden, PHONY DOCTOR, is not a fashion model like MELANIA, a multi-lingual IMMIGRANT. That’s INTERESTING. Buy she was never on the cover. The only interesting thing about JILL is the JUICY and mostly Untold story of how she met Joe. Do Tell Jill! https://t.co/BOPeZKJj7D — Greg Kelly (@gregkellyusa) June 29, 2021

#VogueMagazine trying to convince us that suburban grandmas in floral frocks are so fashionable is hilarious & insulting??

The emperor has no clothes!! This is fashion affirmative action. They never put impeccably stylish FLOTUS, Melania Trump, on their cover. Vogue is a joke! pic.twitter.com/yD9V1ZZB1r — Rachel Campos-Duffy (@RCamposDuffy) June 29, 2021

Irrespective of your politics, pretty unfair to see Melania Trump, a supermodel who dressed impeccably, be ignored, while Jill Biden gets a Vogue cover and YAAAASSS KWEENing from social media. https://t.co/ioQWb2UqwX — Ellen Carmichael (@ellencarmichael) June 29, 2021

The mag that refused for 4 years even to mention fashionista ex-model Melania Trump: “Bidens’ right-out-of-the-gate successes… calm, experienced, empathetic president… driven, tireless, effortlessly popular… First Lady for All of Us … Dr Jill Biden https://t.co/NMemlTpEMn — Miranda Devine (@mirandadevine) June 29, 2021

All the "YAAAASSS KWEEN" takes geared at Biden shouldn’t come as a surprise to anybody. Since Trump became a contender for the presidency, Vogue has gushed over liberal women in the political sphere, printing cover after cover of liberal women from Michelle Obama to Vice President Kamala Harris.

Perhaps it’s because Vogue has long been a publication run by liberals, for liberals, under the guise of haute couture. Even their sister publication, Teen Vogue, topsy-turvied from an age-appropriate fashion and makeup magazine to publishing articles such as “What to Get a Friend Post-Abortion,” “Anal Sex: Safety, How to-s, Tips, and More,” and “How to Get an Abortion If You're a Teen.”

Michelle Obama graced the cover of Vogue three times. Hillary Clinton was the cover feature once. Barbara Bush and Laura Bush were featured inside the publication, but never on the cover. Jill Biden is now featured six months into her husband’s presidency. Melania Trump was overwhelmingly ignored.

On Vogue’s website, a simple article titled “A Fashionable History of First Ladies on Inauguration Day,” showcases only four first ladies in the collage: Michelle Obama, Jill Biden, Hillary Clinton, and Jackie Kennedy. All share the same common denominator: they were married to Democrats.

The message here is clear; being in Vogue is only en vogue if you’re a liberal.