Lawmakers Come to Nancy Mace's Defense Following Vandalism Incident

Several lawmakers on both sides of the political aisle voiced support for Rep. Nancy Mace (R-SC) after criminal trespassers defaced her property with profanity and Antifa symbols on Memorial Day.

On the morning of May 31, Mace discovered her front porch, steps, sidewalk and house were vandalized with black spray paint. The vandals wrote several jarring statements, including “f--k you Nancy,” and the anarchist slogan “no god, no masters.” Mace took to Twitter to share images of the incident and express her appreciation to the police for their prompt response.

Early on Memorial Day, my home was vandalized w/ spray-painted ANTIFA graffiti. This kind of illegal act of intimidation shows the destructive division in our country and just how dangerous it can be.



We can and must do better. https://t.co/5Ool6liNAr pic.twitter.com/f52fsJNAtN — Rep. Nancy Mace (@RepNancyMace) June 1, 2021

Democrats and Republicans alike took to Twitter to share their support for Mace and her children and condemn the hateful act. This is the second time in recent months that Mace has been a target for vandalism.

Acts of vandalism and hate are simply unacceptable and have no place in our society. Praying for you, the kids, and our community. I trust our local law enforcement officers will get to the bottom of this soon. https://t.co/l4kIBgbQWm — Tim Scott (@SenatorTimScott) June 1, 2021

I know Rep. Mace won’t be deterred by such cowardice, but every Member of Congress—on both sides of the aisle—should denounce this kind of attack.



Political disagreements are no excuse for harassing and vandalizing someone’s home. https://t.co/pDzWlgvqWE — Kevin McCarthy (@GOPLeader) June 2, 2021

No one should ever have their home vandalized and this type of behavior is unacceptable and appalling. We are better than this as a country and divisive acts used for intimidation need to end. I’m certain our law enforcement agencies will find the guilty party. https://t.co/pCZ6Fvk89p — Gov. Henry McMaster (@henrymcmaster) June 1, 2021

I’m so sorry Nancy. I hate that your children had to see that. ?? — Nikki Haley (@NikkiHaley) June 1, 2021

This is absolutely unacceptable! I am so sorry to you and your family, keeping you all in my prayers @RepNancyMace. — Joe Wilson (@RepJoeWilson) June 2, 2021

This is a criminal act of vandalism, and I’m so sorry this happened to @RepNancyMace and her family. https://t.co/VfFF1jWPoU — Rep. Abigail Spanberger (@RepSpanberger) June 1, 2021

On June 1, Mace posted a series of tweets and video to her Twitter to thank her constituents and fellow lawmakers for the outpouring of support and a reminder to be kind to one another, despite our disagreements.