Lawmakers Come to Nancy Mace's Defense Following Vandalism Incident

Posted: Jun 02, 2021 4:15 PM
Several lawmakers on both sides of the political aisle voiced support for Rep. Nancy Mace (R-SC) after criminal trespassers defaced her property with profanity and Antifa symbols on Memorial Day.

On the morning of May 31, Mace discovered her front porch, steps, sidewalk and house were vandalized with black spray paint. The vandals wrote several jarring statements, including “f--k you Nancy,” and the anarchist slogan “no god, no masters.” Mace took to Twitter to share images of the incident and express her appreciation to the police for their prompt response.

Democrats and Republicans alike took to Twitter to share their support for Mace and her children and condemn the hateful act. This is the second time in recent months that Mace has been a target for vandalism.

On June 1, Mace posted a series of tweets and video to her Twitter to thank her constituents and fellow lawmakers for the outpouring of support and a reminder to be kind to one another, despite our disagreements. 

