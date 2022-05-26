Pro-Abortion Groups File Lawsuit to Block Oklahoma Pro-Life Bill

Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt (R) officially signed a pro-life bill on Wednesday that bans abortion as early as conception. Immediately following the bill’s enactment, two pro-abortion groups have filed a lawsuit to attempt to block the life-saving bill.

As Townhall covered last week, the bill bans all abortions with exceptions in place for pregnancies that threaten the mother's life or that result from rape or incest. The bill criminalizes abortions with a minimum fine of $10,000 for anyone who performs or aids and abets an abortion (via Fox News). Under the bill, private citizens in Oklahoma also have the right to sue people who perform or aid and abet abortions.

This makes Oklahoma the only state to ban almost all abortions while the country still operates under Roe v. Wade — a 1973 Supreme Court Decision that, according to a leaked draft of a majority opinion under Justice Alito's name, faces being overturned by SCOTUS.

Now, Planned Parenthood, the Center for Reproductive Rights, and multiple other pro-abortion actors have filed a lawsuit in an attempt to block the bill. They have added their challenge to an existing lawsuit filed April 28 to combat the bill passed earlier this month which banned abortions after 6 weeks, similar to Texas’ recent heartbeat bill, according to a May 25 press release from the Center for Reproductive rights.

The Center is calling the pro-life bill a "cruel ban" and in their release they proudly call themselves "abortion advocates."

#BREAKING: Oklahoma just became the only state in the U.S. to totally ban abortion while #RoevWade still stands. The Center & @PPFA are suing the state of Oklahoma on behalf of abortion providers and advocates to stop this cruel ban and restore abortion access in the state. pic.twitter.com/IOxefOqmfV — Center for Reproductive Rights (@ReproRights) May 26, 2022

In their release, the abortion advocates at the Center referred to the tragic murders of 19 children and two teachers in the Uvalde shooting to justify their agenda to take the lives of more children. Alexis McGill Johnson, president and CEO of Planned Parenthood Federation of America, said in the release (via the Center for Reproductive Rights):

“The cruelty of this law and this crisis cannot be overstated. At a time when communities are facing senseless tragedies and immeasurable grief, politicians have opted to use their position and power to instill more fear — all while taking away people’s right to decide what is best for their own bodies, lives, and futures at every turn."

Dems are responding to the Oklahoma bill's signing with emotional outbursts. Vice President Kamala Harris is calling the life-saving bill "shameful."

Oklahoma enacted an absolutely shameful law banning abortion yesterday. This law, which effectively outlaws abortion from the moment of fertilization and takes immediate effect, is the most extreme state law yet and threatens the fundamental rights of all women. — Vice President Kamala Harris (@VP) May 26, 2022

ACLU had a similar reaction to the bill.

What's happening in Oklahoma, Texas, and across the nation is a cruel attack against our individual liberties and bodily autonomy.



Abortion is essential. Abortion is healthcare. We all deserve access to it — no matter what politicians say. — ACLU (@ACLU) May 26, 2022

What Harris and ACLU chose not to address are the fundamental rights and individual liberties of the children in the womb.