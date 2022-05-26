Abortion

Pro-Abortion Groups File Lawsuit to Block Oklahoma Pro-Life Bill

Maddy Welsh
Maddy Welsh
|
Posted: May 26, 2022 4:45 PM
Source: AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt (R) officially signed a pro-life bill on Wednesday that bans abortion as early as conception. Immediately following the bill’s enactment, two pro-abortion groups have filed a lawsuit to attempt to block the life-saving bill.

As Townhall covered last week, the bill bans all abortions with exceptions in place for pregnancies that threaten the mother's life or that result from rape or incest. The bill criminalizes abortions with a minimum fine of $10,000 for anyone who performs or aids and abets an abortion (via Fox News). Under the bill, private citizens in Oklahoma also have the right to sue people who perform or aid and abet abortions.

This makes Oklahoma the only state to ban almost all abortions while the country still operates under Roe v. Wade — a 1973 Supreme Court Decision that, according to a leaked draft of a majority opinion under Justice Alito's name, faces being overturned by SCOTUS.

Now, Planned Parenthood, the Center for Reproductive Rights, and multiple other pro-abortion actors have filed a lawsuit in an attempt to block the bill. They have added their challenge to an existing lawsuit filed April 28 to combat the bill passed earlier this month which banned abortions after 6 weeks, similar to Texas’ recent heartbeat bill, according to a May 25 press release from the Center for Reproductive rights.

The Center is calling the pro-life bill a "cruel ban" and in their release they proudly call themselves "abortion advocates."

In their release, the abortion advocates at the Center referred to the tragic murders of 19 children and two teachers in the Uvalde shooting to justify their agenda to take the lives of more children. Alexis McGill Johnson, president and CEO of Planned Parenthood Federation of America, said in the release (via the Center for Reproductive Rights):

The cruelty of this law and this crisis cannot be overstated. At a time when communities are facing senseless tragedies and immeasurable grief, politicians have opted to use their position and power to instill more fear — all while taking away people’s right to decide what is best for their own bodies, lives, and futures at every turn."

Dems are responding to the Oklahoma bill's signing with emotional outbursts. Vice President Kamala Harris is calling the life-saving bill "shameful."

ACLU had a similar reaction to the bill.

What Harris and ACLU chose not to address are the fundamental rights and individual liberties of the children in the womb.

Most Popular