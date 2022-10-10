Tipsheet

Going Down the Rabbithole of Joe Biden's Racist Comments

Lindsay Wigo
Lindsay Wigo  |  October 10, 2022 3:45 PM

Joe Biden would have been canceled decades ago if he was a Republican, and we've got the proof. The president is coming up on 80 years of age, which means that there is a lengthy history of his past comments that will make you cringe.

Unfortunately, we know how the media treats comments like these when they're coming from a Democrat. Biden gets to have his dirty laundry memory-holed while Republicans who make innocuous statements get put through the wringer by the media.

It sure must be nice to be a Democrat. Regardless, let's take a trip down memory lane as we recall some of the most problematic statements made during his presidency, and even before.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Trending on Townhall Video
Trending on Townhall Media
Most Popular
Democrat Senate Disaster Ahead Kurt Schlichter