ICE Slams LA Declaring State of Emergency Over Immigration Enforcement Operations

Los Angeles County officials voted 4-1 Tuesday to declare a local state of emergency over federal immigration enforcement operations in the area—a move ICE blasted as giving “a middle finger to the law.”

Supervisors Lindsey Horvath and Janice Hahn introduced the proclamation, which allows the county to mobilize resources, request state and federal assistance, and expedite contracting and procurement.

The move allows the LA county board of supervisors to provide rent relief for tenants who have fallen behind as a result of the crackdown on immigrants. A local state of emergency can also funnel state money for legal aid and other services. Funds for rent will be available to people who apply via an online portal that would be launched within two months, the supervisor Lindsey Horvath’s office said. The motion could also be a first step toward an eviction moratorium, but that would require a separate action by the supervisors. Landlords worried it could be another financial hit after an extended ban on evictions and rental increases during the Covid-19 pandemic. (The Guardian)

“What’s happening in our communities is an emergency — and Los Angeles County is treating it like one,” Horvath said in a statement. “Declaring a Local Emergency ensures that the full weight of County government is aligned to support our immigrant communities who are being targeted by federal actions. For months, families have lived under threat and workers have been taken from job sites. This proclamation is about action and speed — it allows us to move faster, coordinate better, and use every tool available to protect and stabilize our communities. We will continue to stand with our immigrant neighbors — today, and for as long as it takes.”

In a statement provided to Fox News, however, ICE said there is a state of emergency in LA, but not from the enforcement of federal law.

“The only state of emergency is the one the residents of Los Angeles face after electing officials who give a middle finger to the law," ICE spokesperson Emily Covington told Bill Melugin. "Perhaps the board should ‘supervise’ funds to support law-abiding fire victims who still haven’t recovered instead of criminal illegal aliens seeking refuge in their sanctuary city. While they publicly fear-monger, I would be shocked if they didn’t agree with ICE removing a child rapist from their neighborhood.

Attorney General Pam Bondi said the move is unlawful.

Hannity: In LA, they declared a state of emergency to aid residents hit by immigration raids. How is that not aiding and abetting in lawbreaking?



