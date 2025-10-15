VIP
Trump’s Triumph, the Establishment’s Shame
You Know This Dem Was Waiting for This Moment to Say This on...
CNN: Dems Should Be Worried If These States Redraw Their Maps
Bill Maher Admits Something About Trump That Will Once Again Anger Libs
Katie Porter Cannot Answer This Question in Latest Interview Regarding Her Insane Behavior
VIP
Why a Judge Blocked a Land Transfer for Trump's Future Presidential Library
EXCLUSIVE: Voters Send a Loud Message on Hemp—Will Congress Listen?
Security Footage Shows Arsonist Torching Gov. Josh Shapiro's Home
Not So Fast, Hugh Hewitt!
The Democrats Don’t Want You to Have a Good Life
Rutgers Moves to Oust TPUSA Officers Who Challenged Antifa-Supporting Professor
And the Winner Is...Israel
Bill Maher Can't Believe This Issue Still Isn't Getting the Attention It Deserves
VIP
It's No Surprise What 'The View' Co-Host Did After Failing to Live Up...
Tipsheet

ICE Slams LA Declaring State of Emergency Over Immigration Enforcement Operations

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis | October 15, 2025 10:30 AM
Flickr/U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement

Los Angeles County officials voted 4-1 Tuesday to declare a local state of emergency over federal immigration enforcement operations in the area—a move ICE blasted as giving “a middle finger to the law.”

Advertisement

Supervisors Lindsey Horvath and Janice Hahn introduced the proclamation, which allows the county to mobilize resources, request state and federal assistance, and expedite contracting and procurement. 

The move allows the LA county board of supervisors to provide rent relief for tenants who have fallen behind as a result of the crackdown on immigrants. A local state of emergency can also funnel state money for legal aid and other services.

Funds for rent will be available to people who apply via an online portal that would be launched within two months, the supervisor Lindsey Horvath’s office said. The motion could also be a first step toward an eviction moratorium, but that would require a separate action by the supervisors.

Landlords worried it could be another financial hit after an extended ban on evictions and rental increases during the Covid-19 pandemic. (The Guardian)

“What’s happening in our communities is an emergency — and Los Angeles County is treating it like one,” Horvath said in a statement. “Declaring a Local Emergency ensures that the full weight of County government is aligned to support our immigrant communities who are being targeted by federal actions. For months, families have lived under threat and workers have been taken from job sites. This proclamation is about action and speed — it allows us to move faster, coordinate better, and use every tool available to protect and stabilize our communities. We will continue to stand with our immigrant neighbors — today, and for as long as it takes.” 

Recommended

You Know This Dem Was Waiting for This Moment to Say This on CNN Matt Vespa
Advertisement

In a statement provided to Fox News, however, ICE said there is a state of emergency in LA, but not from the enforcement of federal law. 

“The only state of emergency is the one the residents of Los Angeles face after electing officials who give a middle finger to the law," ICE spokesperson Emily Covington told Bill Melugin. "Perhaps the board should ‘supervise’ funds to support law-abiding fire victims who still haven’t recovered instead of criminal illegal aliens seeking refuge in their sanctuary city. While they publicly fear-monger, I would be shocked if they didn’t agree with ICE removing a child rapist from their neighborhood. 

Attorney General Pam Bondi said the move is unlawful. 

Editor’s Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.

Help us continue to report the truth about the Schumer Shutdown. Use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your VIP membership.

Tags:

ICE ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION LOS ANGELES

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

You Know This Dem Was Waiting for This Moment to Say This on CNN Matt Vespa
Katie Porter Cannot Answer This Question in Latest Interview Regarding Her Insane Behavior Matt Vespa
Not So Fast, Hugh Hewitt! Kevin McCullough
Bill Maher Admits Something About Trump That Will Once Again Anger Libs Matt Vespa
Bill Maher Can't Believe This Issue Still Isn't Getting the Attention It Deserves Leah Barkoukis
CNN: Dems Should Be Worried If These States Redraw Their Maps Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

You Know This Dem Was Waiting for This Moment to Say This on CNN Matt Vespa
Advertisement