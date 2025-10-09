The Libs Are Totally Stunned Over What Could Be Trump's Signature Foreign Policy...
Senate Republicans Block Democratic Effort to Halt Trump's Strikes Against Narco-Terrorists

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis | October 09, 2025 9:30 AM
Pool via AP

Senate Republicans blocked an effort advanced by their Democratic colleagues to prevent the Trump administration from continuing strikes against narco-terrorists off the coast of Venezuela.

Senate Democrats, led by Sens. Adam Schiff of California and Tim Kaine of Virginia, forced a vote on a War Powers Act Resolution, which failed in a 48-51 vote. 

“We are here today to ask our colleagues to join us in this nonpartisan vote, in this affirmation of Congress’s authority to declare war or to refuse to declare it, to authorize force, or to refuse to authorize it,” Schiff said Wednesday on the Senate floor.

“We have been precise and deliberate with crafting this resolution does not affect the United States’ ability to target terrorist groups covered by Congress’s existing authorizations to use military force,” he added. 

The administration has carried out four strikes on drug-trafficking vessels near Venezuela since early last month. Democrats and some Republicans, such as Sen. Rand Paul of Kentucky, have taken issue with the strikes, but Secretary of State Marco Rubio emphasized Wednesday the moves are lawful and the commander in chief does not need congressional authorization.

GOP Sen. Tom Cotton of Arkansas echoed that sentiment, telling his colleagues the strikes are “lawfully sound.”

“President Trump stated very clearly and repeatedly during the campaign that he would attack these cartels if necessary. This is simply him keeping his word to the American people. Also, the President’s strikes were lawfully sound and extremely limited,” Cotton said before the vote. “Because they’ve been going on for less than 60 days. They don’t even fall within the War Powers Resolution threshold.” 

