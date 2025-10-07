Watch How Miller Responded to CNN Host's Question About Allegations ICE Is Profiling 'Brown People'

White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller called out a CNN host’s “dumb question” on Monday about allegations from Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker that federal agents conducting immigration enforcement operations are targeting “brown people.”

The comments came during a discussion about President Trump’s plan to send National Guard troops to Pritzker’s state to protect ICE facilities—a move the Democrat called an “invasion.”

"[I]s it the case that, as Pritzker frames it, you are profiling brown people, that this immigration crackdown is designed to go after people of color?" host Boris Sanchez wondered.

Miller couldn't help but laugh.

"Oh, what a dumb question," he said. "The illegal aliens who are here are taking jobs away from blacks. They’re taking jobs away from whites. They’re taking jobs away from Latinos. They’re taking their health benefits away. They’re taking their school slots away. And of course, in many cases, they’re committing heinous crimes. We cannot have a system of law in this country that privileges illegal aliens over American citizens. And that’s what they’re doing. You know it, and I know it."

"So that’s not exactly a no, Stephen," Sanchez followed up. "Can you just unequivocally state that immigration policies—"

"I said it was a dumb question." Miller said. "OK, no, and it was a dumb question."

Watch Stephen Miller dismantle Fake News CNN after they attempt to push the LIE that ICE is "profiling brown people"



MILLER: "My full answer is no. That is a lie. And it's a dumb question."pic.twitter.com/bcdQefdO3e — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) October 6, 2025

At another point in the interview, Miller blasted Sanchez for labeling the far-left's violent riots at ICE facilities as "demonstrations."

Stephen Miller tells CNN host: “Wow, you walked right into that one.”



By the time Boris Sanchez realized that he had just made Miller’s point for him, it was far, far too late.



Sanchez claimed it was setting a dangerous precedent for Republicans if in the future Democrats can… pic.twitter.com/XkN5tJsqM2 — Overton (@overton_news) October 6, 2025

CNN: Isn't violence at ICE facilities more like a demonstration?@StephenM: Yes, a sniper is firing a high-caliber rifle at an ICE facility because it's a demonstration.



CNN: But the National Guard isn't being sent to Texas!@StephenM: Because the Dallas PD and the Governor… pic.twitter.com/spc8WxO8mS — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) October 6, 2025

