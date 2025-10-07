If This Is What Non-Conservative Media Figures Are Seeing, the GOP Should Hold...
Jack Ciattarelli Clinches More Democrat Endorsements in NJ Gubernatorial Race
Former NFL QB's Legal Drama Just Got Worse After Wild Scuffle With Food...
Chicago's Brandon Johnson's Odd Remarks About the Civil War
VIP
One Tweet That Perfectly Captures How Dems Are Approaching Debate Right Now
Is ESPN Back to Their Cancel Culture Antics Over Politics Again?
The Blood Lust of Democrats Will Continue Until They Are Completely Destroyed
Mazel Tov on Your New Appliance! It Sucks.
Vance Posted His First TikTok Video Since Becoming VP. Here's What He Had...
Israel Marks Second Anniversary of the 'Day That Changed Everything'
VIP
Is This the Reason Dems Are Keeping the Government Closed?
Even More Disturbing Than Jay Jones's Text Messages Is the Reason Behind Them
From Tragedy to Triumph: A Message of Hope From October 7
Iran's Snapback Threat Must Be Confronted
Tipsheet

Watch How Miller Responded to CNN Host's Question About Allegations ICE Is Profiling 'Brown People'

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis | October 07, 2025 9:00 AM
AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin

White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller called out a CNN host’s “dumb question” on Monday about allegations from Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker that federal agents conducting immigration enforcement operations are targeting “brown people.”

Advertisement

The comments came during a discussion about President Trump’s plan to send National Guard troops to Pritzker’s state to protect ICE facilities—a move the Democrat called an “invasion.”

"[I]s it the case that, as Pritzker frames it, you are profiling brown people, that this immigration crackdown is designed to go after people of color?" host Boris Sanchez wondered. 

Miller couldn't help but laugh.

"Oh, what a dumb question," he said. "The illegal aliens who are here are taking jobs away from blacks. They’re taking jobs away from whites. They’re taking jobs away from Latinos. They’re taking their health benefits away. They’re taking their school slots away. And of course, in many cases, they’re committing heinous crimes. We cannot have a system of law in this country that privileges illegal aliens over American citizens. And that’s what they’re doing. You know it, and I know it."

"So that’s not exactly a no, Stephen," Sanchez followed up. "Can you just unequivocally state that immigration policies—"

"I said it was a dumb question." Miller said. "OK, no, and it was a dumb question."

Recommended

If This Is What Non-Conservative Media Figures Are Seeing, the GOP Should Hold Firm in Shutdown Fight Matt Vespa
Advertisement

At another point in the interview, Miller blasted Sanchez for labeling the far-left's violent riots at ICE facilities as "demonstrations." 

Editor’s Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.

Help us continue to report the truth about the Schumer Shutdown. Use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your VIP membership.

Tags:

STEPHEN MILLER

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

If This Is What Non-Conservative Media Figures Are Seeing, the GOP Should Hold Firm in Shutdown Fight Matt Vespa
Vance Posted His First TikTok Video Since Becoming VP. Here's What He Had to Say. Leah Barkoukis
The Blood Lust of Democrats Will Continue Until They Are Completely Destroyed Derek Hunter
Jack Ciattarelli Clinches More Democrat Endorsements in NJ Gubernatorial Race Matt Vespa
Former NFL QB's Legal Drama Just Got Worse After Wild Scuffle With Food Delivery Truck Driver Matt Vespa
Only This Dem Rep Would Tweet Something So Stupid About the Fire That Destroyed a Judge's Home Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

If This Is What Non-Conservative Media Figures Are Seeing, the GOP Should Hold Firm in Shutdown Fight Matt Vespa
Advertisement