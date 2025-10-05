'Jesus Is Out of the Basement!': Duffy Fulfills Promise About Historic Painting at USMMA

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy fulfilled his promise to restore the historic “Christ on the Water” painting at the U.S. Merchant Marine Academy to the Elliot M. See Room of Wiley Hall.

Painted in 1944 by marine artist Lt. Hunter Wood, the 10-foot by 19-foot piece of artwork was prominently displayed for nearly 80 years before constitutional complaints made during the Biden administration led to its relocation in the “flood-prone basement of the Academy’s chapel,” the Transportation Department said.

“Burying this historic painting in the basement wasn’t just a mistake—it was an insult to the faith and legacy of service that built this Academy and our nation,” Duffy said in a statement. “By restoring ‘Christ on the Water’ to its rightful place, we sent a clear message to our midshipmen: their Christian faith is a virtue to be proud of, not something to be censored.”

The restoration of this historic painting, which depicts Jesus guiding sailors through stormy seas, symbolizes President Trump and Secretary Duffy’s commitment to protecting expressions of faith, honoring USMMA’s proud legacy, celebrating patriotic duty to the nation. (DOT)

“I want to thank Secretary Duffy for his continued support of our Academy and the midshipmen who call this place home,” said U.S. Merchant Marine Academy Acting Superintendent Captain Tony Ceraolo. “Our purpose today is to preserve a piece of the Academy’s cultural and historical legacy. We honor the past and the resilience of those who came before us. This painting is about history, remembrance, and hope ensuring that the story of our midshipmen and their wartime experiences remain part of our shared institutional memory.”

We brought Jesus out of the basement!



Now, more than ever, Americans should be proud of their faith and commitment to patriotic duty.



The historic, “Christ on the Water” painting is back in its place of prominence at @UsmmaO where it belongs🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/yOXrlbrlY3 — Secretary Sean Duffy (@SecDuffy) September 30, 2025

Jesus is out of the basement!



I promised you I would restore faith at @UsmmaO by returning “Christ on the Water” to its place of prominence, where it belongs after being taken down under Biden and my predecessor.



God is good for these Mariners - true FAITHFUL American… pic.twitter.com/99ddlMnyDr — Secretary Sean Duffy (@SecDuffy) September 30, 2025

