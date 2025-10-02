Trump Will Meet With Vought Today. Here's What the Two Will Discuss.

President Donald Trump announced he is scheduled to meet with Russ Vought, director of the Office of Management and Budget, to discuss which parts of the government he recommends cutting amid the Schumer Shutdown.

“I have a meeting today with Russ Vought, he of PROJECT 2025 Fame, to determine which of the many Democrat Agencies, most of which are a political SCAM, he recommends to be cut, and whether or not those cuts will be temporary or permanent,” the president wrote on Truth Social Thursday morning.

“I can’t believe the Radical Left Democrats gave me this unprecedented opportunity,” he continued. “They are not stupid people, so maybe this is their way of wanting to, quietly and quickly, MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!”

On Wednesday, Vought targeted Democrat projects, including putting a hold on $18 billion in federal funds for infrastructure work in New York as well as $8 billion in Energy Department funds for climate projects.

Specifically, the Hudson Tunnel Project and the Second Ave Subway. https://t.co/pR3W4JWmh2 — Russ Vought (@russvought) October 1, 2025

Nearly $8 billion in Green New Scam funding to fuel the Left's climate agenda is being cancelled. More info to come from @ENERGY.



The projects are in the following states: CA, CO, CT, DE, HI, IL, MD, MA, MN, NH, NJ, NM, NY, OR, VT, WA — Russ Vought (@russvought) October 1, 2025

Vought also reportedly told House Republicans on Wednesday to expect layoffs of federal workers to be coming in the next day or two—something he suggested could happen during a government shutdown in a memo last week.

Asked about the potential layoffs on Wednesday, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt confirmed they’re “imminent.”

“We are going to have to lay some people off if the government shutdown continues,” Vice President JD Vance said at the press conference. “We don’t like that, we don’t necessarily want to do it, but we’re going to do what we have to do to keep the American peoples’ essential services continue to run.”

Editor’s Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.

