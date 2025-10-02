We Are Winning Even If It Does Not Always Seem That Way
Trump White House Finally Responds to Hakeem Jeffries' Whining About the Sombrero Posts....
A Former Politico Reporter Tweeted Something About the Schumer Shutdown That Irritated Lib...
CNN's Dana Bash Got Obliterated by Speaker Johnson Over the Schumer Shutdown Yesterday
Wait, Hakeem Jeffries Closed His Office During the Schumer Shutdown?
We've Been Betrayed By Two Two Republican Senators. Want to Guess Which Ones.
President Trump Should Simply Ignore the Shutdown
Pope Leo Bashes Climate Skeptics After Trump Calls Out the 'Con Job'
VIP
Vance Makes 'Solemn Promise' to Hakeem Jeffries About the Memes
Terror Hits Manchester on Yom Kippur: Attack Outside Synagogue Leaves at Least Two...
Government Shutdowns and Pandemic-Level Spending: The New Normal?
Is the Constitution 'Propaganda'?
Where Have the Men Gone? Why America Needs a Revival of Male Moxie to...
Steps We Can All Take to Live Healthier
Tipsheet

Trump Will Meet With Vought Today. Here's What the Two Will Discuss.

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis | October 02, 2025 9:00 AM
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

President Donald Trump announced he is scheduled to meet with Russ Vought, director of the Office of Management and Budget, to discuss which parts of the government he recommends cutting amid the Schumer Shutdown.

Advertisement

“I have a meeting today with Russ Vought, he of PROJECT 2025 Fame, to determine which of the many Democrat Agencies, most of which are a political SCAM, he recommends to be cut, and whether or not those cuts will be temporary or permanent,” the president wrote on Truth Social Thursday morning.

“I can’t believe the Radical Left Democrats gave me this unprecedented opportunity,” he continued. “They are not stupid people, so maybe this is their way of wanting to, quietly and quickly, MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!” 

On Wednesday, Vought targeted Democrat projects, including putting a hold on $18 billion in federal funds for infrastructure work in New York as well as $8 billion in Energy Department funds for climate projects.

Recommended

Trump White House Finally Responds to Hakeem Jeffries' Whining About the Sombrero Posts. It's Gold. Matt Vespa
Advertisement

Vought also reportedly told House Republicans on Wednesday to expect layoffs of federal workers to be coming in the next day or two—something he suggested could happen during a government shutdown in a memo last week.

Asked about the potential layoffs on Wednesday, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt confirmed they’re “imminent.”

“We are going to have to lay some people off if the government shutdown continues,” Vice President JD Vance said at the press conference. “We don’t like that, we don’t necessarily want to do it, but we’re going to do what we have to do to keep the American peoples’ essential services continue to run.”

Editor’s Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.

Help us continue to report the truth about the Schumer Shutdown. Use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your VIP membership.

Tags:

DONALD TRUMP GOVERNMENT SHUTDOWN

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Trump White House Finally Responds to Hakeem Jeffries' Whining About the Sombrero Posts. It's Gold. Matt Vespa
CNN's Dana Bash Got Obliterated by Speaker Johnson Over the Schumer Shutdown Yesterday Matt Vespa
We Are Winning Even If It Does Not Always Seem That Way Kurt Schlichter
We've Been Betrayed By Two Two Republican Senators. Want to Guess Which Ones. Matt Vespa
A Former Politico Reporter Tweeted Something About the Schumer Shutdown That Irritated Libs Matt Vespa
Wait, Hakeem Jeffries Closed His Office During the Schumer Shutdown? Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

Trump White House Finally Responds to Hakeem Jeffries' Whining About the Sombrero Posts. It's Gold. Matt Vespa
Advertisement