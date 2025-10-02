We Are Winning Even If It Does Not Always Seem That Way
Trump White House Finally Responds to Hakeem Jeffries' Whining About the Sombrero Posts....
A Former Politico Reporter Tweeted Something About the Schumer Shutdown That Irritated Lib...
CNN's Dana Bash Got Obliterated by Speaker Johnson Over the Schumer Shutdown Yesterday
Wait, Hakeem Jeffries Closed His Office During the Schumer Shutdown?
We've Been Betrayed By Two Two Republican Senators. Want to Guess Which Ones.
Pope Leo Bashes Climate Skeptics After Trump Calls Out the 'Con Job'
The Upside Hombres
Sombreros Up: Vance Doubles Down on Meme War
Trump Can't Believe Dems Have Given Him This 'Unprecedented Opportunity'
VIP
Vance Makes 'Solemn Promise' to Hakeem Jeffries About the Memes
Terror Hits Manchester on Yom Kippur: Attack Outside Synagogue Leaves at Least Two...
Government Shutdowns and Pandemic-Level Spending: The New Normal?
Is the Constitution 'Propaganda'?
Tipsheet

Read What These Federal Agencies Are Telling Website Visitors About the Schumer Shutdown

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis | October 02, 2025 10:30 AM
Win McNamee/Pool Photo via AP

The federal government is in day two of a Schumer Shutdown and several agencies are making clear which party is responsible for the lapse in funding.

Visitors to the websites of the Departments of Treasury, State, Housing and Urban Development, Agriculture, Health and Human Services, and Justice all blame Democrats for the shutdown in what some on the left allege is a violation of the Hatch Act. 

Advertisement

Treasury: “The radical left has chosen to shut down the United States government in the name of reckless spending and obstructionism. As a result, the U.S. Department of the Treasury’s websites will only be sporadically updated until this shutdown concludes. Please refer to Treasury’s contingency plans for more information."

State: "Federal Government Shutdown. Due to the Democrat-led shutdown, website updates will be limited until full operations resume."

HUD: "The Radical Left in Congress shut down the government. HUD will use available resources to help Americans in need."

USDA: "Due to the Radical Left Democrat shutdown, this government website will not be updated during the funding lapse. President Trump has made it clear he wants to keep the government open and support those who feed, fuel, and clothe the American people."

HHS: "Mission-critical activities of HHS will continue during the Democrat-led government shutdown. Please use this site as a resource as the Trump Administration works to reopen the government for the American people."

Recommended

Trump White House Finally Responds to Hakeem Jeffries' Whining About the Sombrero Posts. It's Gold. Matt Vespa
Advertisement

DOJ: "Democrats have shut down the government. Department of Justice websites are not currently regularly updated. Please refer to the Department of Justice’s contingency plan for more information."

Asked about the ethics complaint, White House spokesperson Davis Ingle told CBS News "the Democrats' petty political games are unnecessarily hurting the most vulnerable Americans in our society. Why is the media more focused on a banner than reporting on the impact of a Democrat shutdown on the American people?"

Editor’s Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.

Help us continue to report the truth about the Schumer Shutdown. Use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your VIP membership.

Tags:

CHUCK SCHUMER GOVERNMENT SHUTDOWN

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Trump White House Finally Responds to Hakeem Jeffries' Whining About the Sombrero Posts. It's Gold. Matt Vespa
Sombreros Up: Vance Doubles Down on Meme War Dmitri Bolt
We Are Winning Even If It Does Not Always Seem That Way Kurt Schlichter
CNN's Dana Bash Got Obliterated by Speaker Johnson Over the Schumer Shutdown Yesterday Matt Vespa
We've Been Betrayed By Two Two Republican Senators. Want to Guess Which Ones. Matt Vespa
Trump Can't Believe Dems Have Given Him This 'Unprecedented Opportunity' Leah Barkoukis

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

Trump White House Finally Responds to Hakeem Jeffries' Whining About the Sombrero Posts. It's Gold. Matt Vespa
Advertisement