Read What These Federal Agencies Are Telling Website Visitors About the Schumer Shutdown

The federal government is in day two of a Schumer Shutdown and several agencies are making clear which party is responsible for the lapse in funding.

Visitors to the websites of the Departments of Treasury, State, Housing and Urban Development, Agriculture, Health and Human Services, and Justice all blame Democrats for the shutdown in what some on the left allege is a violation of the Hatch Act.

Treasury: “The radical left has chosen to shut down the United States government in the name of reckless spending and obstructionism. As a result, the U.S. Department of the Treasury’s websites will only be sporadically updated until this shutdown concludes. Please refer to Treasury’s contingency plans for more information."

State: "Federal Government Shutdown. Due to the Democrat-led shutdown, website updates will be limited until full operations resume."

HUD: "The Radical Left in Congress shut down the government. HUD will use available resources to help Americans in need."

USDA: "Due to the Radical Left Democrat shutdown, this government website will not be updated during the funding lapse. President Trump has made it clear he wants to keep the government open and support those who feed, fuel, and clothe the American people."

HHS: "Mission-critical activities of HHS will continue during the Democrat-led government shutdown. Please use this site as a resource as the Trump Administration works to reopen the government for the American people."

DOJ: "Democrats have shut down the government. Department of Justice websites are not currently regularly updated. Please refer to the Department of Justice’s contingency plan for more information."

Asked about the ethics complaint, White House spokesperson Davis Ingle told CBS News "the Democrats' petty political games are unnecessarily hurting the most vulnerable Americans in our society. Why is the media more focused on a banner than reporting on the impact of a Democrat shutdown on the American people?"

Editor’s Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.

