Theo Von's Objection to DHS Using Him in Video Spurs Debate
Jeffries Vows Anyone Involved in Comey Indictment 'Will Face Accountability'

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis | September 26, 2025 11:30 AM
AP Photo/Kevin Wolf

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) blasted the indictment against former FBI Director James Comey, calling it a “disgraceful attack on the rule of law,” and suggested anyone involved will be held accountable if Democrats regain power.

The indictment alleges Comey gave a false statement and obstructed a congressional proceeding.

“Donald Trump and his sycophants in the Department of Justice are completely and totally out of control, and have viciously weaponized the criminal justice system against their perceived adversaries,” the Democrat leader said in a statement. “The malicious prosecution against James Comey has no apparent basis in law or fact, and lawyers of good conscience in the department know it. 

“Anyone complicit in this malignant corruption will face accountability,” Jeffries added. 

Jeffries made a similar argument earlier this week. 

On Friday, FBI Director Kash Patel defended the bureau's role in the investigation of Comey. 

"Career FBI agents, intel analysts, and staff led the investigation into Comey and others," he said. "They called the balls and strikes and will continue to do so. The wildly false accusations attacking this FBI for the politicization of law enforcement comes from the same bankrupt media that sold the world on Russia Gate- it’s hypocrisy on steroids. Their baseless objections tell us now, more than ever, that we are precisely over the target and will remain on mission until completion."

