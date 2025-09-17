Biden's DOJ Launched a Witch Hunt Against Charlie Kirk and TPUSA
Tipsheet

Here's What Trump Will Tell All New Citizens in Letter at Naturalization Ceremonies

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis | September 17, 2025 4:00 PM
AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast

The White House released a letter from President Trump on Wednesday that all newly naturalized citizens taking the Oath of Allegiance will receive, urging them to “safeguard, honor, and respect” the U.S. Constitution. 

“America has always welcomed those who embrace our values, assimilate into our society and pledge allegiance to our country,” he writes in the letter, released on Constitution Day. "By taking this oath, you have forged a sacred bond with our Nation, her traditions, her history, her culture, and her values," the letter continues. "This rich heritage is now yours to protect, promote, and pass down to the next generation. Our history is now your history. Our customs are now your customs. And our Constitution is now yours to safeguard, honor, and respect.

"The United States is now your homeland, and you stand as a part of one Nation under God. You have pledged your heart to America—and in return, she offers the boundless promise of freedom and opportunity," the letter continues. "We applaud your devotion to our country, our people, our history, and our great American story. As long as the American people continue to love our country and uphold our values, there is nothing that our Nation cannot achieve. Our communities will flourish. Our people will prosper. Our traditions will endure. And our future will be brighter, more radiant, and more hopeful than ever before."

The letter, which will be presented to all new citizens during naturalization ceremonies, is part of the Department of Homeland Security’s "ongoing fight to restore sanity and common sense to our immigration system," the agency said. 

“After years of abuse, sanity is returning to our immigration system,” said DHS Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin. “American citizenship is a sacred trust, and it should never be treated lightly. To be an American citizen is to commit yourself to upholding our values, culture, and Constitution. We are doing everything in our power to make sure that anyone who is offered the privilege of becoming an American citizen fulfills their obligation to their new country.”

