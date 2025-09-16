Trump Files Massive Defamation and Libel Lawsuit Against The New York Times

President Trump filed a lawsuit against The New York Times on Monday, the latest salvo in his war against media companies over their reporting on him.

Trump announced on Truth Social that it was his "great honor" to bring the $15 billion defamation and libel lawsuit against the paper, calling it "one of the worst and most degenerate newspapers in the History of our Country" that's become a "mouthpiece" for the Democrat Party.

“I view it as the single largest illegal Campaign contribution, EVER," he said. "Their Endorsement of Kamala Harris was actually put dead center on the front page of The New York Times, something heretofore UNHEARD OF! The ‘Times’ has engaged in a decades long method of lying about your Favorite President (ME!), my family, business, the America First Movement, MAGA, and our Nation as a whole. I am PROUD to hold this once respected 'rag' responsible, as we are doing with the Fake News Networks such as our successful litigation against George Slopadopoulos/ABC/Disney, and 60 Minutes/CBS/Paramount, who knew that they were falsely 'smearing' me through a highly sophisticated system of document and visual alteration, which was, in effect, a malicious form of defamation, and thus, settled for record amounts. They practiced this longterm INTENT and pattern of abuse, which is both unacceptable and illegal."

Trump’s suit names The New York Times Company, four of the publication’s reporters — Susanne Craig, Russ Buettner, Peter Baker and Michael S. Schmidt — and Penguin Random House, which published a book titled “Lucky Loser: How Donald Trump Squandered His Father’s Fortune and Created the Illusion of Success,” written by Craig and Buettner, that the legal filing calls “false, malicious, and defamatory.” The suit alleges the reporting had harmed Trump’s “unique brand” and business interests, including his media company’s stock value, causing “reputational injury” worth “billions of dollars.” Trump threatened only last week to sue the Times for reporting allegations he authored a sexually suggestive note in 2003 to disgraced financier and sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, who died by suicide in a New York jail cell in 2019. Trump has vigorously denied he wrote the note. The Republican leader has launched a flurry of lawsuits against publications and media companies he has accused of being unfriendly and defamatory, including The Wall Street Journal, ABC and Paramount, the parent of CBS News. (Politico)

"The New York Times has been allowed to freely lie, smear, and defame me for far too long, and that stops, NOW!" Trump said of the suit, which is being brought in Florida. "Thank you for your attention to this matter. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!"

