Pete Hegseth Needs to Settle All the Family’s Business
Secret Service Agent: Charlie Kirk Got What He Deserved
Here Are Some Heinous Members of the Professional Class Who Cheered Charlie Kirk's...
Here's a Liberal Media Take on Charlie Kirk That Was Classy
President Trump's Trip to Yankees Stadium on 24th Anniversary of 9/11 Attacks Was...
No, South Park, You Didn't Need to Yank the Charlie Kirk Episode
Jen Psaki: Trump's Remarks on Charlie Kirk Assassination Is Escalating the Situation
The Democratic Party is Evil, And Has No Excuse For It
When You Don't Have an Answer, Shoot
BREAKING: Trump Announces Huge Development in Manhunt for Kirk Assassin
VIP
UN Watch Delivers the Perfect Response to Critics of Israel Targeting Hamas in...
The Values That Endure Beyond Division – In Memory of Charlie Kirk
My Friend Charlie Kirk: The Biggest Threat to Leftism Today
Turbocharging Trump’s Golden Age: Deregulation and Investment Acceleration
Tipsheet

Watch: Vance Escorts Kirk's Coffin Before Air Force Two Flight Brings Him Home

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis | September 12, 2025 7:30 AM
AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin

Vice President JD Vance, who penned a beautiful tribute to Charlie Kirk, escorted his friend’s casket across the tarmac in Salt Lake City, Utah, on Thursday, as he prepared to bring the conservative firebrand to his home state of Arizona on Air Force Two.

Advertisement

As Vance walks with the military pallbearer detail, Kirk’s wife, Erika, is seen in the background visibly emotional as her late husband passes before her.

She is also seen holding second lady Usha Vance's hand as they deboard the plane in Phoenix, where an air traffic controller welcomed Charlie home. 

Recommended

Here Are Some Heinous Members of the Professional Class Who Cheered Charlie Kirk's Death Matt Vespa
Advertisement

President Trump confirmed Thursday he will attend Kirk's funeral.

"I believe it's in Arizona and they've asked me to go and I think I have an obligation to do that," he told reporters. "I'm hearing next weekend."

Tags:

CHARLIE KIRK JD VANCE

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Here Are Some Heinous Members of the Professional Class Who Cheered Charlie Kirk's Death Matt Vespa
Secret Service Agent: Charlie Kirk Got What He Deserved Matt Vespa
BREAKING: Trump Announces Huge Development in Manhunt for Kirk Assassin Leah Barkoukis
Pete Hegseth Needs to Settle All the Family’s Business Kurt Schlichter
Here's a Liberal Media Take on Charlie Kirk That Was Classy Matt Vespa
The Democratic Party is Evil, And Has No Excuse For It Mark Lewis

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

Here Are Some Heinous Members of the Professional Class Who Cheered Charlie Kirk's Death Matt Vespa
Advertisement