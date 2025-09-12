Watch: Vance Escorts Kirk's Coffin Before Air Force Two Flight Brings Him Home

Vice President JD Vance, who penned a beautiful tribute to Charlie Kirk, escorted his friend’s casket across the tarmac in Salt Lake City, Utah, on Thursday, as he prepared to bring the conservative firebrand to his home state of Arizona on Air Force Two.

As Vance walks with the military pallbearer detail, Kirk’s wife, Erika, is seen in the background visibly emotional as her late husband passes before her.

Vice President J.D. Vance carries the coffin of Charlie Kirk a day after he was m—rdered. President Trump remained on the east coast for 9/11 memorial events. pic.twitter.com/lYpUP3nUjC — Andy Ngo (@MrAndyNgo) September 11, 2025

Erika Kirk watching them load her husbands coffin onto Air Force Two is the saddest thing I’ve seen today….#CharlieKirk pic.twitter.com/nRNwnFjCVq — ✨Sophia✨ (@1111Sophia1111) September 11, 2025

She is also seen holding second lady Usha Vance's hand as they deboard the plane in Phoenix, where an air traffic controller welcomed Charlie home.

Erika Kirk — Charlie Kirk’s wife — is seen holding hands with Second Lady Usha Vance as they depart Air Force 2.



Pray for that family.

pic.twitter.com/O3hXsVASE0 — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) September 12, 2025

🚨 BEAUTIFUL: Phoenix Air Traffic Control sent a message to Charlie Kirk when he landed back in Arizona on Air Force Two



“Welcome home, Charlie. You didn’t deserve it… May God bless your family.” 🙏🏻



Americans of all walks of life are mourning the loss of Charlie 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/2aC3LEEGri — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) September 12, 2025

President Trump confirmed Thursday he will attend Kirk's funeral.

"I believe it's in Arizona and they've asked me to go and I think I have an obligation to do that," he told reporters. "I'm hearing next weekend."