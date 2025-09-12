VIP
Rest in Peace, Charlie Kirk
Secret Service Agent: Charlie Kirk Got What He Deserved
Here Are Some Heinous Members of the Professional Class Who Cheered Charlie Kirk's...
Here's a Liberal Media Take on Charlie Kirk That Was Classy
President Trump's Trip to Yankees Stadium on 24th Anniversary of 9/11 Attacks Was...
No, South Park, You Didn't Need to Yank the Charlie Kirk Episode
Jen Psaki Can Shove It After These Remarks About Trump's Address About Charlie...
FBI Confirms Suspect in Charlie Kirk Killing, Reveals Disturbing New Details
The Democratic Party is Evil, And Has No Excuse For It
Here's the Next City Trump is Targeting in His Crime Crackdown
Man Who Was Debating Kirk When Shot Fired Breaks His Silence
BREAKING: Trump Announces Huge Development in Manhunt for Kirk Assassin [UPDATE: We Have...
VIP
UN Watch Delivers the Perfect Response to Critics of Israel Targeting Hamas in...
Watch: Vance Escorts Kirk's Coffin Before Air Force Two Flight Brings Him Home
Tipsheet

An Emotional Cox Explains How Kirk's Own Words Helped Him Overcome His Anger About the Assassination

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis | September 12, 2025 11:10 AM
AP Photo/Hannah Schoenbaum

Utah Gov. Spencer Cox announced during a press conference Friday morning details about the gunman suspected of murdering Charlie Kirk. Jeff covered the disturbing information here, but after others spoke about the investigation, Cox returned to the podium, wanting to discuss "where we are and how we got here."

Advertisement

As many have argued in the days since Wednesday’s horrific and very public assassination of Kirk, Cox explained his murder is “much bigger than an attack on an individual.” 

"It is an attack on all of us. It is an attack on the American experiment, it is an attack on our ideals," he continued, noting that political violence "cuts to the very foundation of who we are."

Given that Kirk was murdered doing what he did best—championing free speech and engaging with those who disagreed with him—it makes it "more difficult for people to feel like they can share their ideas," Cox said. 

"We will never be able to solve all the other problems - including the violence problems that people are worried about - if we can't have a clash of ideas safely and securely,” Cox added. “Even, especially, especially, those ideas with which you disagree.”

Cox, visibly emotional, described that his anger over the assassination nearly pushed him over the edge but it was Kirk's words that grounded him again. 

Recommended

FBI Confirms Suspect in Charlie Kirk Killing, Reveals Disturbing New Details Jeff Charles
Advertisement

Tags:

UTAH

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

FBI Confirms Suspect in Charlie Kirk Killing, Reveals Disturbing New Details Jeff Charles
Here Are Some Heinous Members of the Professional Class Who Cheered Charlie Kirk's Death Matt Vespa
Secret Service Agent: Charlie Kirk Got What He Deserved Matt Vespa
Man Who Was Debating Kirk When Shot Fired Breaks His Silence Leah Barkoukis
Pete Hegseth Needs to Settle All the Family’s Business Kurt Schlichter
BREAKING: Trump Announces Huge Development in Manhunt for Kirk Assassin [UPDATE: We Have a Name] Leah Barkoukis

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

FBI Confirms Suspect in Charlie Kirk Killing, Reveals Disturbing New Details Jeff Charles
Advertisement