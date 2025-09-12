An Emotional Cox Explains How Kirk's Own Words Helped Him Overcome His Anger About the Assassination

Utah Gov. Spencer Cox announced during a press conference Friday morning details about the gunman suspected of murdering Charlie Kirk. Jeff covered the disturbing information here, but after others spoke about the investigation, Cox returned to the podium, wanting to discuss "where we are and how we got here."
As many have argued in the days since Wednesday’s horrific and very public assassination of Kirk, Cox explained his murder is “much bigger than an attack on an individual.”
"It is an attack on all of us. It is an attack on the American experiment, it is an attack on our ideals," he continued, noting that political violence "cuts to the very foundation of who we are."
Given that Kirk was murdered doing what he did best—championing free speech and engaging with those who disagreed with him—it makes it "more difficult for people to feel like they can share their ideas," Cox said.
"We will never be able to solve all the other problems - including the violence problems that people are worried about - if we can't have a clash of ideas safely and securely,” Cox added. “Even, especially, especially, those ideas with which you disagree.”
Cox, visibly emotional, described that his anger over the assassination nearly pushed him over the edge but it was Kirk's words that grounded him again.
Recommended
🙏 Gov. Cox shares a poignant message:— Townhall.com (@townhallcom) September 12, 2025
"Over the last 48 hours, I am as angry as I have ever been...but Charlie's words pulled me back.
He said when you stop having a human connection with someone you disagree with, it becomes easier to commit violence. We as a culture have to… pic.twitter.com/15jsMd0U8G
Join the conversation as a VIP Member