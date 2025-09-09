Nuclear Option? How Senate Republicans Plan to Clear Out Nominee Backlog
Dems Need This Much of the Popular Vote to Retake the House Next...
We're Back to This Stuff Again?
Oh, Hi, Roy Cooper, Nice of You to Finally Weigh in on the...
VIP
One Tweet That Nails Why the Media Is So Annoyed We're Talking About...
VIP
5-Year-Old Floridian Kid's Wild Trip to Chick-fil-A
No Lives Matter (Unless Democrats Can Exploit Them)
The Incredible Lightness of the Mainstream Media
Democrats Believe in Totalitarian Government
The Autopen Controversy
Duffy Warns Charlotte at Risk of Losing Federal Funding Over Train Murder
VIP
Poll's Finding About Americans' Support for Capitalism Is Alarming. What Can Explain It?
Congress Must End DEI in the Military Through the NDAA
Our Long History of Executive Order Abuse
Tipsheet

There Are No Plans in Congress to Vote on Extending DC Police Takeover. Here's Why.

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis | September 09, 2025 8:30 AM
AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana

The House and Senate will not hold votes to extend President Trump’s police takeover of Washington, D.C., due to the mayor’s cooperation on the issue.

House Speaker Mike Johnson said such a move is “not necessary” because Mayor Muriel Bowser “has invited the National Guard to remain indefinitely.”

Advertisement

With the emergency ending Sept. 10, the Louisiana Republican noted there has been no request thus far for Congress to act.

A senior Senate staffer echoed those remarks to The Washington Post, telling the paper the decision to not vote on an extension “is by mutual agreement with the White House.”

The staffer, who spoke on the condition of anonymity because they weren’t authorized to discuss the matter publicly, said the White House was “mollified by Bowser’s promise of cooperation and support.”

Recommended

Dems Need This Much of the Popular Vote to Retake the House Next Year Matt Vespa
Advertisement

Last month, President Trump federalized D.C.'s Metropolitan Police Department for 30 days under the District of Columbia Home Rule Act. As of Sept. 8, the Justice Department said there have been 2,120 arrests with 214 illegal firearms seized.

Editor’s Note: President Donald Trump is returning Washington D.C. to the American people by locking up violent criminals and restoring order. 

We've covered D.C.'s decay for years. Support us today in our coverage of its comeback. 

Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Tags:

CONGRESS CRIME

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Dems Need This Much of the Popular Vote to Retake the House Next Year Matt Vespa
Nuclear Option? How Senate Republicans Plan to Clear Out Nominee Backlog Matt Vespa
We're Back to This Stuff Again? Matt Vespa
Oh, Hi, Roy Cooper, Nice of You to Finally Weigh in on the Brutal Charlotte Stabbing Matt Vespa
Duffy Warns Charlotte at Risk of Losing Federal Funding Over Train Murder Leah Barkoukis
No Lives Matter (Unless Democrats Can Exploit Them) Derek Hunter

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

Dems Need This Much of the Popular Vote to Retake the House Next Year Matt Vespa
Advertisement