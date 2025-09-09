There Are No Plans in Congress to Vote on Extending DC Police Takeover. Here's Why.

The House and Senate will not hold votes to extend President Trump’s police takeover of Washington, D.C., due to the mayor’s cooperation on the issue.

House Speaker Mike Johnson said such a move is “not necessary” because Mayor Muriel Bowser “has invited the National Guard to remain indefinitely.”

Advertisement

With the emergency ending Sept. 10, the Louisiana Republican noted there has been no request thus far for Congress to act.

Speaker Mike Johnson says the House isn’t voting to extend President Trump’s 30-day DC emergency expiring this week bc “the mayor has invited the national guard to remain indefinitely, is my understanding… we've not received a request or of a necessity for congress to act.” — Maeve Sheehey (@MaeveSheehey) September 8, 2025

A senior Senate staffer echoed those remarks to The Washington Post, telling the paper the decision to not vote on an extension “is by mutual agreement with the White House.”

The staffer, who spoke on the condition of anonymity because they weren’t authorized to discuss the matter publicly, said the White House was “mollified by Bowser’s promise of cooperation and support.”

Last month, President Trump federalized D.C.'s Metropolitan Police Department for 30 days under the District of Columbia Home Rule Act. As of Sept. 8, the Justice Department said there have been 2,120 arrests with 214 illegal firearms seized.

72 additional arrests made yesterday in Washington, DC — including another suspected Tren de Aragua gang member.



Our law enforcement partners continue to make DC safe again. pic.twitter.com/VskvxYL25U — Attorney General Pamela Bondi (@AGPamBondi) September 8, 2025

Editor’s Note: President Donald Trump is returning Washington D.C. to the American people by locking up violent criminals and restoring order.

We've covered D.C.'s decay for years. Support us today in our coverage of its comeback.

Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.