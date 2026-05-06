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Tipsheet

Was This Story From an ABC News Reporter Following Trump's Third Assassination Attempt Fake News?

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | May 06, 2026 6:30 AM
Was This Story From an ABC News Reporter Following Trump's Third Assassination Attempt Fake News?
AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana

We need to update this story because it appears President Trump learned about it and took to social media to criticize this ABC News reporter. Apparently, Jon Karl was not reached by the president after what became the third assassination attempt on him at the White House Correspondents’ Association Dinner in late April. Cole Allen, who was recently charged with the attack, tried to storm the event, targeting the president and his top officials. 

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The following day, Karl claimed the president called him to see if he was okay. Rapid Response 47 tweeted the clip, but Trump claims this did not happen. Karl tried to call the president, but he didn’t answer. 

Jonathan Karl, of ABC Fake News, made a statement that I called him early in the morning, the day after the assassination attempt, to ask whether or not HE was OK. No, this was a hit on ME, not HIM, and I didn’t make such a call, why would I do that? He called me, but I didn’t take his call — He just confirmed that to me when he called again. I would say that’s very dishonest reporting. He’s trying to make himself look important but, I’m not surprised, because it comes from ABC Fake News! President DONALD J. TRUMP

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Related:

ABC NEWS DONALD TRUMP FAKE NEWS TRUMP ASSASSINATION ATTEMPT WHITE HOUSE

Yeah, yikes, man. 

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