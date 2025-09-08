I Don't Think This Former CNN Host Was Expecting These Answers About National...
Speaker Johnson Just Walked Back This Claim About Trump and Jeffrey Epstein
Don’t UK the USA
VIP
Meet The Press Is Garbage
When Empathy Turns Toxic: The Chilling Lesson From Charlotte’s Light Rail Murder
Reciprocity, Constitutional Carry, and Transgenders, Oh My!
Ban Transgenderism, Not Guns
Why Bessent Was Amused When 'Meet the Press' Host Brought Up What Goldman...
VIP
Want a Good Laugh? Listen to How Mamdani Plans to Convince NYC's Top...
The UN Should Reject Palestinian Statehood
Albuquerque’s Continuing Downward Spiral
Washington State Court Clerk Fired for Not Getting the COVID Jab Appeals Adverse...
Blindfolded Media Miss Awful Charlotte Stabbing
Meth, Fentanyl Drug Trafficker Sentenced to 20 Years
Tipsheet

New Ad Campaign Calls Out Concerning Trend Among Big Retailers

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis | September 08, 2025 8:30 AM
AP Photo/Steven Senne, File

A new ad campaign from the Protecting America Initiative, a group dedicated to combating Communist China’s influence in the country, is urging state Republicans to hold big retailers accountable for unnecessarily raising prices.

Advertisement

The 45-second ad, which launched Monday, calls out big businesses for jacking up prices to pad their bottom lines while conveniently placing blame on President Trump and his tariffs.

It begins with a number of news clips about earnings reports before cutting to segments discussing how retailers are raising prices.

CLIP: It's a big week for big retail earnings. 

CLIP: These earnings do not disappoint. 

CLIP: Earnings are still strong. 

CLIP:There's been double digit growth for several quarters. 

CLIP: And retailers are being very quiet about it. 

CLIP: Just in, higher prices at Home Depot. 

CLIP: Some retailers like Walmart and Nike are already planning to raise prices. 

CLIP: For instance, Walmart, they raised prices on over 1000 items. 

“Their Excuse?" reads text that comes on the screen. "Trump’s Tariffs." 

CLIP: You know, the big guys – Walmart, Costco, Target – those guys have the supply chain and the sourcing capability to mitigate tariffs. 

Recommended

I Don't Think This Former CNN Host Was Expecting These Answers About National Guard Deployments Matt Vespa
Advertisement

"Blaming Tariffs While Admitting They Don't Need to Hike Prices," the ad states. 

CLIP: So Walmart has said tariffs could make its margins look better. 

The ad concludes by calling on state Republicans to "step up" and " hold Big Retail accountable!"

The ad will geotarget the headquarters of Walmart, Home Depot, and the National Retail Federation, and will run for at least two weeks.

Editor's Note: President Trump is leading America into the "Golden Age" as Democrats try desperately to stop it.  

Help us continue to report on President Trump's successes. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Tags:

TARIFFS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

I Don't Think This Former CNN Host Was Expecting These Answers About National Guard Deployments Matt Vespa
Don’t UK the USA Kurt Schlichter
Speaker Johnson Just Walked Back This Claim About Trump and Jeffrey Epstein Matt Vespa
Blindfolded Media Miss Awful Charlotte Stabbing Scott McClallen
Want a Good Laugh? Listen to How Mamdani Plans to Convince NYC's Top Earners to Pay More in Taxes. Leah Barkoukis
Why Bessent Was Amused When 'Meet the Press' Host Brought Up What Goldman Sachs Said About Tariffs Leah Barkoukis

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

I Don't Think This Former CNN Host Was Expecting These Answers About National Guard Deployments Matt Vespa
Advertisement