New Ad Campaign Calls Out Concerning Trend Among Big Retailers

A new ad campaign from the Protecting America Initiative, a group dedicated to combating Communist China’s influence in the country, is urging state Republicans to hold big retailers accountable for unnecessarily raising prices.

The 45-second ad, which launched Monday, calls out big businesses for jacking up prices to pad their bottom lines while conveniently placing blame on President Trump and his tariffs.

It begins with a number of news clips about earnings reports before cutting to segments discussing how retailers are raising prices.

CLIP: It's a big week for big retail earnings. CLIP: These earnings do not disappoint. CLIP: Earnings are still strong. CLIP:There's been double digit growth for several quarters. CLIP: And retailers are being very quiet about it. CLIP: Just in, higher prices at Home Depot. CLIP: Some retailers like Walmart and Nike are already planning to raise prices. CLIP: For instance, Walmart, they raised prices on over 1000 items.

“Their Excuse?" reads text that comes on the screen. "Trump’s Tariffs."

CLIP: You know, the big guys – Walmart, Costco, Target – those guys have the supply chain and the sourcing capability to mitigate tariffs.

"Blaming Tariffs While Admitting They Don't Need to Hike Prices," the ad states.

CLIP: So Walmart has said tariffs could make its margins look better.

The ad concludes by calling on state Republicans to "step up" and " hold Big Retail accountable!"

The ad will geotarget the headquarters of Walmart, Home Depot, and the National Retail Federation, and will run for at least two weeks.

