Is Benjamin Netanyahu Dead?

No, Benjamin Netanyahu isn’t dead, but that hasn’t stopped rumors from spreading online, fueled by alleged AI videos. Some clips claim to show him with six fingers during a speech last week, while others point to a ring mysteriously shifting on his hand.

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The latest government video appears Al-generated-Netanyahu has six fingers pic.twitter.com/VR0BkuLN4A — Ounka (@OunkaOnX) March 13, 2026

🤣🇮🇱 Another AI FAKE video of Netanyahu!



Watch his ring disappear… pic.twitter.com/SVAwdkeGpw — Jackson Hinkle 🇺🇸 (@jacksonhinklle) March 16, 2026

Benjamin Netanyahu himself decided to put the rumors to rest, appearing at a local coffee shop in Israel on Monday and making light of the situation.

“They say I’m what?” Netanyahu said in a video posted to X, according to a translation by the New York Post. “I think coffee is to die for, I think my nation is to die for."

“We are doing things that I cannot share at this moment, but we are doing things,” he continued. “We are hitting Iran very hard, even on this day, and in Lebanon, we are continuing.”

“Thank you for the coffee. It is excellent. I don’t know about the calories. It seems very dangerous to me,” he added.

אומרים שאני מה? צפו >> pic.twitter.com/ijHPkM3ZHZ — Benjamin Netanyahu - בנימין נתניהו (@netanyahu) March 15, 2026

JUST IN: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu shares proof that he is alive after online users started speculating that he was dead.



Netanyahu also showed off how many fingers he has.



"We're doing things I can't share right now, but we're striking hard in Iran today and… pic.twitter.com/5tyD5HImCG — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) March 15, 2026

The prime minister later posted another "proof of life" video at a second location.

שומרים על ההנחיות ומנצחים ביחד >> pic.twitter.com/HC5w3PqKuV — Benjamin Netanyahu - בנימין נתניהו (@netanyahu) March 16, 2026

The "proof of life" videos fueled internet jokes, with AI edits swapping Netanyahu for the new Iranian Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei, rumored to be dead, in a coma, or gravely injured.

Just in: Iran's new Supreme Leader seen alive, visiting the same cafe as Netanyahu



Also proving he has 5 fingerspic.twitter.com/C6i3qeULBJ https://t.co/pRwoC4saHG — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) March 16, 2026

This comes as the Iranian regime, already severely decapitated and having had its military capabilities obliterated, has vowed to assassinate Prime Minister Netanyahu.

IRGC vows to pursue and kill ‘child-killer’ Netanyahu if he is still alivehttps://t.co/26zvSIIP3Q pic.twitter.com/XmUkSJld4Y — IRNA News Agency ☫ (@IrnaEnglish) March 15, 2026

Editor's Note: For decades, former presidents have been all talk and no action. Now, Donald Trump is eliminating the threat from Iran once and for all.

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