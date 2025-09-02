Ernst Makes Official Announcement About Her Political Future

Sen. Joni Ernst (R-Iowa) officially announced Tuesday that she will not seek reelection next year, confirming reports that circulated last week about her plans.

"After a tremendous amount of prayer and reflection, I will not be seeking reelection in 2026," Ernst said in a video.

"This was no easy decision," she continued. "I love my state and country. It’s the very reason why I decided to wear our nation’s uniform and run for elected office in the first place. I never imagined this farm girl would have the opportunity to serve as a lieutenant colonel and then a United States senator ― only in America and by the grace of God."

My message to Iowans: pic.twitter.com/K6mHG6bSuE — Joni Ernst (@SenJoniErnst) September 2, 2025

"While this chapter of elected office will soon close, I will always find ways to best serve my community, state and these great United States of America," she added.

NRSC Chairman Tim Scott expressed gratitude for Ernst and her accomplishments since she was elected senator in 2014, and was confident a Republican would replace her.

“Joni Ernst has dedicated her life to serving our nation and improving the lives of Iowans. Traveling across the Hawkeye State with Joni, I know she loves Iowa, and Iowa loves her. We are grateful for all she has accomplished in helping Iowa families keep more of their hard-earned money and make Washington squeal," he said in a statement.

“The NRSC is confident Iowans will elect a Republican to continue fighting for them and championing President Trump’s agenda in 2026," Scott added.

