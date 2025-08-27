Chicago Woman Just Obliterated the Dems' Narrative on Public Safety
Want Another Reason to Mock CNN? Read How They Framed the Mortgage Fraud...
MSNBC Was Even a Bit Rattled That the Mayor of Chicago Couldn't Answer...
CNN Guest: What Trump Is Doing With the National Guard Is Exactly How...
The Reactions to Cracker Barrel's Brand Reversal Will Make Your Day
Marco Rubio Had Quite the Labor Day Joke....and the Entire Trump Cabinet Loved...
VIP
Dealing With All the Winning
Trump’s Pressure Cooker Is Making Bad Mayors Blink
For Frantic Dems, Trump Bashing is the Only Game in Town
Democrats Trying to Sound Normal
Our Jellyfish Enemies
A 'Two-State Solution'...in California?
VIP
Cracker Barrel Conceded on Logo but There's an Even Bigger Problem the Restaurant...
The Anniversary of Bush-Trashing Hurricane Katrina 'News'
Tipsheet

Trump Administration to Take Control of Union Station

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis | August 27, 2025 10:00 AM
AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana

The Trump administration on Wednesday announced it is taking control over the management of Union Station in Washington, D.C., amid the crackdown on crime in the nation’s capital. 

Advertisement

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy’s announcement came as he joined Amtrak leaders to celebrate the launch of new Acela trains. 

“With these new Acela trainsets, Amtrak will provide more reliable service and lower prices for the American people – all while increasing the organization’s profitability,” Duffy said in a statement. “But we’re not stopping there. Instead of being a point of pride, Washington’s Union Station has fallen into disrepair. By reclaiming station management, we will help make this city safe and beautiful at a fraction of the cost.”

USDOT has owned Washington Union Station since the early 1980s, but its control has been steadily reduced under various agreements and leases. During this period, Washington Union Station has become dilapidated. It is known more as a center for vagrancy than a hub for commerce and travel.

Prior to today’s announcement, the Union Station Redevelopment Corporation (USRC) controlled the parking structure but received little other revenue, leaving far too little funding to keep the historic station in good repair. Amtrak, however, recently acquired a sublease from USRC that will allow retail income to be reinvested back into the station’s infrastructure.

Under President Trump and Secretary Duffy’s leadership, USDOT will now leverage the valuable commercial aspects of Union Station, under the direct management of USRC, to reinvest in Union Station. The capital needs of Union Station include improvements to elevators, lighting, and security along with enhancements to the passenger experience and replacing the roof and other major systems.

USDOT anticipates that reinvestment and improved security will dramatically improve the income from the station, which should unlock opportunities for private investment as part of potential expansion of the station.

USDOT is renegotiating a cooperative agreement with the Union Station Redevelopment Corporation (USRC) and Amtrak. In September, formal action confirming the USDOT’s renewed control of Washington Union Station is to be expected. (DOT)

Recommended

Want Another Reason to Mock CNN? Read How They Framed the Mortgage Fraud Allegations Against Lisa Cook. Matt Vespa
Advertisement


 

Editor’s Note: President Donald Trump is returning Washington D.C. to the American people by locking up violent criminals and restoring order. 

We've covered D.C.'s decay for years. Support us today in our coverage of its comeback. 

Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Tags:

CRIME HOMELESSNESS SEAN DUFFY WASHINGTON

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Want Another Reason to Mock CNN? Read How They Framed the Mortgage Fraud Allegations Against Lisa Cook. Matt Vespa
Chicago Woman Just Obliterated the Dems' Narrative on Public Safety Matt Vespa
A 'Two-State Solution'...in California? Leah Barkoukis
MSNBC Was Even a Bit Rattled That the Mayor of Chicago Couldn't Answer This Question Matt Vespa
The Reactions to Cracker Barrel's Brand Reversal Will Make Your Day Matt Vespa
Marco Rubio Had Quite the Labor Day Joke....and the Entire Trump Cabinet Loved It Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

Want Another Reason to Mock CNN? Read How They Framed the Mortgage Fraud Allegations Against Lisa Cook. Matt Vespa
Advertisement