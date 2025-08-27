Trump Administration to Take Control of Union Station

The Trump administration on Wednesday announced it is taking control over the management of Union Station in Washington, D.C., amid the crackdown on crime in the nation’s capital.

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy’s announcement came as he joined Amtrak leaders to celebrate the launch of new Acela trains.

“With these new Acela trainsets, Amtrak will provide more reliable service and lower prices for the American people – all while increasing the organization’s profitability,” Duffy said in a statement. “But we’re not stopping there. Instead of being a point of pride, Washington’s Union Station has fallen into disrepair. By reclaiming station management, we will help make this city safe and beautiful at a fraction of the cost.”

.@SecDuffy says @USDOT will take control of Union Station to make it clean and safe again:



"We are going to make the investments to make sure that this station isn’t dirty, that we don’t have homelessness in Union Station." pic.twitter.com/JQaABoDL47 — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) August 27, 2025

USDOT has owned Washington Union Station since the early 1980s, but its control has been steadily reduced under various agreements and leases. During this period, Washington Union Station has become dilapidated. It is known more as a center for vagrancy than a hub for commerce and travel. Prior to today’s announcement, the Union Station Redevelopment Corporation (USRC) controlled the parking structure but received little other revenue, leaving far too little funding to keep the historic station in good repair. Amtrak, however, recently acquired a sublease from USRC that will allow retail income to be reinvested back into the station’s infrastructure. Under President Trump and Secretary Duffy’s leadership, USDOT will now leverage the valuable commercial aspects of Union Station, under the direct management of USRC, to reinvest in Union Station. The capital needs of Union Station include improvements to elevators, lighting, and security along with enhancements to the passenger experience and replacing the roof and other major systems. USDOT anticipates that reinvestment and improved security will dramatically improve the income from the station, which should unlock opportunities for private investment as part of potential expansion of the station. USDOT is renegotiating a cooperative agreement with the Union Station Redevelopment Corporation (USRC) and Amtrak. In September, formal action confirming the USDOT’s renewed control of Washington Union Station is to be expected. (DOT)

Sean Duffy on Union Station: "We're gonna take it back and we're gonna drive out the homelessness, drive out the crime." pic.twitter.com/WIsJKVkwU1 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) August 27, 2025

🚨 BREAKING: President Trump assumes full control of Washington DC's UNION STATION due to safety concerns, taking it away from Amtrak and extending his authority over the nation's capital in restoring order.



Wow. Trump's going all-out.



No stone left unturned. pic.twitter.com/frrFWASiLj — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) August 27, 2025





Editor’s Note: President Donald Trump is returning Washington D.C. to the American people by locking up violent criminals and restoring order.

