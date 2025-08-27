A 'Two-State Solution'...in California?

In response to Democratic plans to redraw congressional maps in California, the state’s top Republican in the Assembly is expected to propose a “two-state solution" during a Wednesday press conference.

“The people of inland California have been overlooked for too long,” Assemblymember James Gallagher said in a statement. “It’s time for a two state solution.”

The proposed map would split California between the coastal, Democratic areas from Republican-leaning inland parts of the state.

“Gallagher’s resolution responds to Sacramento’s attempt to permanently redraw California’s congressional maps — an act he says would silence rural voices and rig the political system forever," the press release states.

As @GavinNewsom ponders his unconstitutional redistricting plan…



I like the look of this map. I call it the Two State solution. pic.twitter.com/BWLKTKygGB — James Gallagher (@J_GallagherAD3) July 25, 2025

INBOX: California Assembly Republican Minority Leader @J_GallagherAD3 (R–East Nicolaus) will hold a press conference Wednesday to announce a resolution calling for the creation of a new U.S. state made up of 35 inland California counties. This division of California between the… pic.twitter.com/zyAcxEFRUd — Eytan Wallace (@EytanWallace) August 26, 2025

🚨 BREAKING: The California Republican Assembly leader has just proposed splitting California into TWO STATES to protect rural voters who will be "silenced" by Gavin Newsom's gerrymandering plan.



The coastal elite liberals get their own state. The people who live more inland get… pic.twitter.com/skpqEEiAVy — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) August 27, 2025

The California Republican assembly leader is introducing a “Two state solution” to combat their sociopathic governor’s unconstitutional gerrymandering, malfeasance, and profound mismanagement of a once great state that he has run into the ground. pic.twitter.com/5kvumHT0pm — The Redheaded libertarian (@TRHLofficial) August 27, 2025

This is not the first time efforts have been undertaken to divide the state. As The San Francisco Standard reports, "From Southern California’s 1850s secession attempt to the 1941 State of Jefferson movement to venture capitalist Tim Draper's 'Six Californias' plan in 2013 to the collapsed 'Cal 3' initiative in 2018 to the short-lived 'New California' movement the same year, Golden State partition schemes have a long track record of spectacular failure."

Chances that this attempt will fare any different are slim.

