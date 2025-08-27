Chicago Woman Just Obliterated the Dems' Narrative on Public Safety
Tipsheet

A 'Two-State Solution'...in California?

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis | August 27, 2025 9:00 AM
AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez

In response to Democratic plans to redraw congressional maps in California, the state’s top Republican in the Assembly is expected to propose a “two-state solution" during a Wednesday press conference. 

“The people of inland California have been overlooked for too long,” Assemblymember James Gallagher said in a statement. “It’s time for a two state solution.”

The proposed map would split California between the coastal, Democratic areas from Republican-leaning inland parts of the state.  

“Gallagher’s resolution responds to Sacramento’s attempt to permanently redraw California’s congressional maps — an act he says would silence rural voices and rig the political system forever," the press release states. 

This is not the first time efforts have been undertaken to divide the state. As The San Francisco Standard reports, "From Southern California’s 1850s secession attempt to the 1941 State of Jefferson movement to venture capitalist Tim Draper's 'Six Californias' plan in 2013 to the collapsed 'Cal 3' initiative in 2018 to the short-lived 'New California' movement the same year, Golden State partition schemes have a long track record of spectacular failure." 

Chances that this attempt will fare any different are slim. 

