White Dems in NoVa Embraced Their Party's Klan Roots With This Protest Sign
A Biden Aide Did Not Take the Fifth...and Offered Damning Testimony About the...
CNN's Legal Analyst Did Not Mince Words Reacting to Trump's Massive Win in...
Why a Texas State Dem Had to Leave a Zoom Call Early... and...
Here's What a DHS Officer Said to a White Lib That Triggered a...
Trump Crushes New York’s $500M Sham
The Art of the Deal, Russia-Ukraine Style
VIP
What Has Cracker Barrel Done?
How Trump’s Housing Shakeup Can Make The American Dream a Reality Again
Rubio Takes Stand Against Loopholes in Commercial Trucking After Tragic Crash Involving Il...
Peace Through Strength: Why Military Excellence Matters Now More Than Ever
Scrolling Ourselves to Death
Feeding the Leviathan
American Manufacturing is Pushing Big Tobacco Aside in the Vape Market
Tipsheet

Bondi Fires Back After Federal Judge Rules Habba Is 'Unlawfully' Working as US Attorney in NJ

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis | August 22, 2025 8:30 AM
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

A federal judge on Thursday found Alina Habba has been serving without legal authority as acting U.S. attorney for New Jersey for nearly two months. 

"Faced with the question of whether Ms. Habba is lawfully performing the functions and duties of the office of the United States Attorney for the District of New Jersey, I conclude that she is not," Judge Matthew Brann wrote in the order, noting that she's been serving in the position without legal authority since July 1. 

Advertisement

Habba, Trump's former personal defense lawyer, had been serving as interim U.S. attorney, but when her term expired last month, Trump and Attorney General Pam Bondi used loopholes in federal vacancy laws to install her as "acting" rather than "interim" U.S. attorney.

One of the defendants in the district, Julien Giraud, alleged that the moves violated his constitutional rights because of the string of unconventional actions it took to attempt to keep Habba in the role.

Brann, an Obama appointee serving in the Middle District of Pennsylvania, agreed and found Habba could not prosecute Giraud or another defendant who challenged Habba's position. The judges said the criminal cases could proceed in the court district, just not under Habba's purview.

Brann is presiding over the matter after the chief judge of the Third Circuit Court of Appeals, which covers New Jersey and Pennsylvania, decided the case presented too much of a conflict for New Jersey's federal judges. (Fox News)

Recommended

CNN's Legal Analyst Did Not Mince Words Reacting to Trump's Massive Win in Civil Fraud Case Matt Vespa
Advertisement

Last month, New Jersey judges declined to extend Habba’s term and appointed Desiree Grace in her place, but Attorney General Pam Bondi immediately fired her.  

On Thursday, Bondi again came to Habba's defense, and said the Justice Department "will immediately appeal." 

Habba "is doing incredible work in New Jersey — and we will protect her position from activist judicial attacks," Bondi added

 

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Townhall’s conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use the promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership!

Tags:

DOJ

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

CNN's Legal Analyst Did Not Mince Words Reacting to Trump's Massive Win in Civil Fraud Case Matt Vespa
A Biden Aide Did Not Take the Fifth...and Offered Damning Testimony About the Mental Health Cover-Up Matt Vespa
These Libs Weren't Expecting *This* At Their Rally Before an Arlington County School Board Meeting Matt Vespa
White Dems in NoVa Embraced Their Party's Klan Roots With This Protest Sign Matt Vespa
Here's What a DHS Officer Said to a White Lib That Triggered a Total Meltdown Matt Vespa
Why a Texas State Dem Had to Leave a Zoom Call Early... and the Absurd Swipe at Trump Said Afterward Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

CNN's Legal Analyst Did Not Mince Words Reacting to Trump's Massive Win in Civil Fraud Case Matt Vespa
Advertisement