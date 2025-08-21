NYT Confirmed Two Things With Their Piece About the Dems' Political 'Death Cycle'
NYT Reporter Gets Wrecked Trying to Attack Trump's D.C. Takeover
Eric Adams, Silly Stuff Like This Will Help Get Zohran Mamdani Elected Mayor...
The Latest Anti-Trump Stunt From Gavin Newsom Is Disgusting
CO Secretary of State Said Something Pretty Funny Responding to Trump's Order on...
Sorry, Green Freaks, Your Global Warming Narrative Just Took Another Major Blow
The Senate GOP Should Call The Democrats’ Bluff
California’s Governor Hairdo Can’t Help Himself
James Comey’s Unravelling Mind
Migrating from Blue to Red States
VIP
Of Course That's How Newsom Responded to Bed Bath & Beyond's California Update
Why Would We Want Bad People Here?
Evil Flourishes in our Public Schools When Good Citizens Do Nothing
The Second Amendment: There's No Advocacy Without Heritage
Tipsheet

Gabbard Announces 'Serious Change' to ODNI

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis | August 21, 2025 9:00 AM
AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson

Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard on Wednesday announced major changes to her office.

ODNI 2.0, as she calls it, will see a more than 40 percent reduction in its bloated office, which comes after over 500 staffers have already been cut since her first day, according to a fact sheet. The move will save taxpayers more than $700 million per year.

Advertisement

ODNI was created after the horrific Islamist terrorist attacks on September 11, 2001, exposed systemic failures across the Intelligence Community (IC). Its purpose was to integrate intelligence from and provide oversight over all IC elements (currently 18) in order to ensure the intelligence provided to the President and policymakers is timely, accurate, and apolitical.

Unfortunately, two decades later, ODNI has fallen short in fulfilling its mandate. […]

ODNI 2.0 eliminates redundant missions, functions and personnel, and makes critical investments in areas that support the President’s national intelligence priorities, and focuses on rebuilding trust, exposing politicization and weaponization of intelligence, holding bad actors accountable, saving American tax dollars, and focusing on our core mission: protecting the safety, security, and freedom of the American people. (DNI)

Recommended

The Senate GOP Should Call The Democrats’ Bluff Kurt Schlichter
Advertisement

“Over the last 20 years, ODNI has become bloated and inefficient, and the intelligence community is rife with abuse of power, unauthorized leaks of classified intelligence, and politicized weaponization of intelligence,” said Gabbard. “ODNI and the IC must make serious changes to fulfill its responsibility to the American people and the U.S. Constitution by focusing on our core mission: find the truth and provide objective, unbiased, timely intelligence to the President and policymakers. Ending the weaponization of intelligence and holding bad actors accountable are essential to begin to earn the American people’s trust which has long been eroded. Under President Trump’s leadership, ODNI 2.0 is the start of a new era focused on serving our country, fulfilling our core national security mission with excellence, always grounded in the U.S. Constitution, and ensuring the safety, security, and freedom of the American people.”

Advertisement

As Sen. Tom Cotton (R-AR) and others remarked, the move is an "important step towards returning ODNI to [its] original size, scope, and mission."

Editor's Note: The Trump administration is leading America into the "Golden Age" as Democrats try desperately to stop it.  

Help us continue to report on President Trump's successes. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Tags:

TULSI GABBARD

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

The Senate GOP Should Call The Democrats’ Bluff Kurt Schlichter
NYT Confirmed Two Things With Their Piece About the Dems' Political 'Death Cycle' Matt Vespa
Sorry, Green Freaks, Your Global Warming Narrative Just Took Another Major Blow Matt Vespa
CO Secretary of State Said Something Pretty Funny Responding to Trump's Order on Mail-in Ballots Matt Vespa
NYT Reporter Gets Wrecked Trying to Attack Trump's D.C. Takeover Matt Vespa
The Latest Anti-Trump Stunt From Gavin Newsom Is Disgusting Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

The Senate GOP Should Call The Democrats’ Bluff Kurt Schlichter
Advertisement