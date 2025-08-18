Hamas Plays Games With Latest Ceasefire 'Agreement'
Tipsheet

Did You See How MSNBC Is Rebranding?

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis | August 18, 2025 4:15 PM
AP Photo/Chris Pizzello, File

MSNBC faced widespread mockery on social media Monday morning after announcing a rebrand as MS Now, which stands for My Source for News, Opinion and the World. Its Peacock logo will also be removed as part of the revamp.

The change will be implemented later this year, with the network claiming the move supports its mission to its audience to be their “destination for breaking news and thoughtful analysis.”

For our viewers who have watched us for decades, it may be hard to imagine this network by any other name. We understand. But our promise to you remains as it always has. You know who we are, and what we do.

The same familiar and trusted hosts and journalists who make sense of what is happening in Washington, across the country, and around the world will still be here — whether that’s as you’re having a cup of coffee getting ready for the day ahead, seeking answers during breaking news moments, going deeper on the day’s headlines in the evenings, or discussin g the week’s biggest stories on the weekends.

You might be wondering, why is this change happening? As part of our move to a new media company, VERSANT — which also includes CNBC, Golf Channel, GolfNow, and SportsEngine — we’ll no longer be part of NBCUniversal and NBC News. This gives us the freedom to chart our own path forward, and we’re excited about where it’s headed. (MSNBC)

The message was clear that the network is continuing to grow even as many newsrooms across the country are shrinking.

"We will continue to cover the day’s news, ask the questions that matter most, and share how it impacts you, without fear or favor," the announcement said in closing. "As Rachel often reminds us all … watch this space."

