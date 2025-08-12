Potential Dem Presidential Candidate Sounds a Lot Like Harris With This Answer on Palestinian Statehood

As more nations pledge to recognize Palestine as a state next month at the U.N. General Assembly, former Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg was asked for his thoughts on the issue.

On the “Pod Save America” podcast, the former South Bend, Indiana, mayor called it a “profound question” before launching into a word-salad response that critics argue is reminiscent of Kamala Harris.

"I think that that's a profound question that arouses a lot of the biggest problems that have happened with Israel's...right to survival in the diplomatic scene," he told host Jon Favreau. "And many of the people who have taken that step historically have done so for different reasons than what we see happening with European countries. I think we need to step back and we need to do whatever it takes to ensure that there is a real two-state solution and that no one, not even the likes of Netanyahu, can veto the international community’s commitment to a two-state solution where you have Palestinians and Israelis living with safety, with security, with rights. I believe that can happen, but we have to actually show some commitment to it."

Feels like a Kamala Harris impression. https://t.co/vXhFRjODu0 — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) August 11, 2025

The right answer is: "Of course not. You don't reward terrorists. That would be idiotic, and it would hurt the Palestinians irreparably." But that would require a spine and a vision and an authenticity that the professional rules-followers are generally incapable of. https://t.co/YlM3ZaMa28 — Peter Savodnik (@petersavodnik) August 12, 2025

Pete Buttigieg's 2028 campaign is off to a ROUGH start.



He left his last job (Secretary of Transportation) in disarray & our air traffic control system in tatters.



And on the foreign policy front, he's a mess. Pete has a worse world salad problem about Israel & Hamas than… https://t.co/PFbMkapwn9 pic.twitter.com/gLbwr5CFeD — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) August 11, 2025

In the same interview, Buttigieg was asked how the next administration should handle the U.S.'s relationship with Israel.

“Well, certainly Netanyahu can’t be the only voice or the only compass for what should happen in the U.S.-Israel relationship," he said. "No matter how strongly, or especially because of how strongly, you might believe in Israel’s right to exist and defend itself, you don’t have to make excuses for the choices that Netanyahu is making, especially because they are often made not only in the name of the Israeli people, but in the name of a U.S. alliance."

Buttigieg continued, "I think that we, as Israel’s strongest ally and friend, you put your arm around your friend when there’s something like this going on and talk about what we’re prepared to do together. And it cannot be—certainly cannot be—what we see right now from this administration and this president talking about beachfront property in Gaza before he’s prepared to talk about human suffering in Gaza."

So many words saying nothing. — thefierypatriot (@thefierypatriot) August 11, 2025

