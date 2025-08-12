ABC News Anchor Just Destroyed the Left's Narrative About DC Crime

ABC News anchor Kyra Phillips destroyed the Democrats’ narrative about crime in D.C. on Monday when she told viewers what she and her colleagues have experienced going to and from work at the network’s Washington bureau.

“I can tell you firsthand here in downtown D.C. where we work, right here around our bureau, just in the past six months, you know, there were two people shot, one person died, literally two blocks down here from the bureau,” Phillips said.

“It was within the last two years that I actually was jumped walking just two blocks down from here,” she revealed.

“And then, just this morning, one of my co-workers said her car was stolen, a block away from the bureau,” Phillips added. “We can talk about the numbers going down, but crime is happening every single day because we’re all experiencing it firsthand, working and living down here."

Later, she described her encounter with the man who mugged her.

“So, I was jumped just two blocks here from the ABC bureau. It was not a minor, though,” she told D.C. U.S. Attorney Jeanine Pirro, adding that “it’s happened to a lot of people in our building, sadly.”

Her attacker was "homeless and half-dressed" and was out of his mind, she explained.

“It was scary as hell, I’m not going to lie, but I fought back. I didn’t see any weapons in his hands. I felt like it was my only choice,” Phillips recalled.

ABC anchor breaks from the Left-wing script and CONFIRMS how dangerous DC is:



"Here in Downtown DC where we work, right here around our bureau, just in the past 6 months, there were 2 people shot, 1 person died... I actually was jumped walking just 2 blocks down from here...… pic.twitter.com/CpvH0FjMFG — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) August 11, 2025

ABC News anchor admits crime is frightful in DC, knows from personal experience being mugged.

Note: that ABC studio is in a wealthy commercial district, next to The Mayflower Hotel, high-end retailers, and Morton’s steakhouse. https://t.co/hNvTRJ7vfx — Bart Marcois (@bmarcois) August 12, 2025

Looks like the truth broke out https://t.co/NXhk8u0IK7 — Derrick Van Orden (@derrickvanorden) August 12, 2025

New Yorkers understand this perfectly. Being told how safe it is while experiencing less safety and more crime. https://t.co/Sq4ygJyiZE — Maud Maron (@MaudMaron) August 11, 2025

When Democrats have lost ABC. — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) August 11, 2025

A White House news release published on Monday following President Trump's plan to make D.C. safe and beautiful again, highlights that crime in the nation's capital is out of control. Democrats, meanwhile, continue to insist crime is at a 30-year low while ignoring that D.C. police allegedly cooked the books.

CNN decided to fact-check Trump by trying to make the point that DC crime is improving year-to-year. They used figures from DC’s local police. Their case might have been even stronger if DC’s police commander hadn’t been suspended for changing crime statistics. pic.twitter.com/R0yPUiaFaj — Margot Cleveland (@ProfMJCleveland) August 11, 2025

