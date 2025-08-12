Here's What Caused a Screaming Match on CNN Last Night
Did an MSNBC Guest Really Name These Two Places as Examples of Good...
The Ratio Heard Around the World: Why Pelosi Got Obliterated Trying to Attack...
Trump and the GOP's Fundraising Operations Are Dominating the Dems
VIP
The Dems Are Really Going There Regarding Trump's Takeover of DC
Is the Jeffrey Epstein Story Dead?
Baseball Cards Are the New Casinos
Lock Him Up! Lock Her Up! Lock All Of Them Up!
Now is the time to strengthen Social Security
Churchill and Reagan Saw Mamdani Coming a Mile Away
The July Inflation Report Is Here
Potential Dem Presidential Candidate Sounds a Lot Like Harris With This Answer on...
VIP
There's One Big Problem With Clinton's Claim About Trump's Move to Address Crime...
Breathing Easier: EPA's Bold Move to Axe the 'Endangerment Finding'
Tipsheet

ABC News Anchor Just Destroyed the Left's Narrative About DC Crime

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis | August 12, 2025 10:00 AM
AP Photo/Matt Rourke

ABC News anchor Kyra Phillips destroyed the Democrats’ narrative about crime in D.C. on Monday when she told viewers what she and her colleagues have experienced going to and from work at the network’s Washington bureau.

Advertisement

“I can tell you firsthand here in downtown D.C. where we work, right here around our bureau, just in the past six months, you know, there were two people shot, one person died, literally two blocks down here from the bureau,” Phillips said. 

“It was within the last two years that I actually was jumped walking just two blocks down from here,” she revealed.

“And then, just this morning, one of my co-workers said her car was stolen, a block away from the bureau,” Phillips added. “We can talk about the numbers going down, but crime is happening every single day because we’re all experiencing it firsthand, working and living down here."

Later, she described her encounter with the man who mugged her. 

“So, I was jumped just two blocks here from the ABC bureau. It was not a minor, though,” she told D.C. U.S. Attorney Jeanine Pirro, adding that “it’s happened to a lot of people in our building, sadly.”

Her attacker was "homeless and half-dressed" and was out of his mind, she explained. 

“It was scary as hell, I’m not going to lie, but I fought back. I didn’t see any weapons in his hands. I felt like it was my only choice,” Phillips recalled.

Recommended

Here's What Caused a Screaming Match on CNN Last Night Matt Vespa
Advertisement

A White House news release published on Monday following President Trump's plan to make D.C. safe and beautiful again, highlights that crime in the nation's capital is out of control. Democrats, meanwhile, continue to insist crime is at a 30-year low while ignoring that D.C. police allegedly cooked the books. 

Editor's Note: The days of lawlessness in Washington, D.C. are over. Thanks to President Trump, our nation's capital will be SAFE once again.

Help us continue to report on President Trump’s efforts to restore law and order to our great nation. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Tags:

CRIME WASHINGTON

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Here's What Caused a Screaming Match on CNN Last Night Matt Vespa
The July Inflation Report Is Here Dmitri Bolt
The Ratio Heard Around the World: Why Pelosi Got Obliterated Trying to Attack Trump Over DC Takeover Matt Vespa
Did an MSNBC Guest Really Name These Two Places as Examples of Good Public Safety? Matt Vespa
We Won't Get Caught: The Latest Russian Collusion Doc Involving Adam Schiff Is Nuts Matt Vespa
Potential Dem Presidential Candidate Sounds a Lot Like Harris With This Answer on Palestinian Statehood Leah Barkoukis

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

Here's What Caused a Screaming Match on CNN Last Night Matt Vespa
Advertisement