US Olympic and Paralympic Committee Made a Quiet but Huge Change to Its Policy on Men in Women's Sports

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis | July 23, 2025 9:30 AM
AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File

The U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee quietly updated its policies to bar men from competing in women’s sports, complying with President Trump’s executive order “Keeping Men Out of Women’s Sports.”

"The USOPC will continue to collaborate with various stakeholders with oversight responsibilities, e.g., IOC, IPC, NGBs, to ensure that women have a fair and safe competition environment consistent with Executive Order 14201 and the Ted Stevens Olympic & Amateur Sports Act," reads a paragraph under the USOPC Athlete Safety Policy.

In an email to the “Team USA Community,” USOPC CEO Sarah Hirshland and President Gene Sykes discussed the change, noting the committee held a “series of respectful and constructive conversations with federal officials” since the signing of Executive Order 14201.  

"As a federally chartered organization, we have an obligation to comply with federal expectations," the letter continued. "Our revised policy emphasizes the importance of ensuring fair and safe competition environments for women. All National Governing Bodies are required to update their applicable policies in alignment."

 The Independent Council on Women’s Sports thanked the Trump administration and the USPOC for the updated policy to “preserve fairness and integrity in women’s sports.”

Others celebrated the news as well. 

“It’s hard to applaud an organization for merely following the law, but nonetheless, this is a win,” said Riley Gaines on X. 

