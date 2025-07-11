Washington Post CEO Urges These Staffers to Consider Buyout and Leave

In a company memo on Wednesday, Washington Post CEO Will Lewis encouraged staffers who do not “feel aligned” with the outlet’s new direction to consider resigning.

“Over the last year, we have embarked on a significant reinvention journey to make The Washington Post more appealing to, and trusted by, today’s audiences,” Lewis wrote, reports The Wrap. “We are reimagining our Opinion offering to champion timeless American values; tackling traditional subscription fatigue head-on through flexible access; launching new, engaging product improvements such as From the Source; and embracing AI rapidly across all of our workflows.

“But we are far from done,” he continued. “The moment demands that we continue to rethink all aspects of our organization and business to maximize our impact. If we want to reconnect with our audience and continue to defend democracy, more changes at The Post will be necessary. And to succeed, we need to be united as a team with a strong belief and passion in where we are heading.”

Acknowledging the path the Post is taking may not have widespread appeal across the workforce, Lewis pointed to the company’s voluntary separation program (VSP) for those who want out.

“As we continue in this new direction, I want to ask those who do not feel aligned with the company’s plan to reflect on that,” he said. “The VSP is designed to support you in making this decision, give you the ability to weigh your options thoughtfully and with less concern about financial consequences. And if you think that it’s time to move on to a new chapter, the VSP helps you take that next step with more security.”

He wished staffers who decide to move on well and said he was excited to embark on the changes with those who remain.

“Regardless of what you decide, I want to thank all of you for everything you have done for this organization,” Lewis said in closing. “If you choose to move away from The Post thank you for all your contributions, and I truly wish you the best of luck. If you believe in our next chapter, I’m excited for the work ahead of us.”

