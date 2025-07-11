Apparently, Killing Jews Is Now Part of the Dems' 'Big Tent' Philosophy
Rashida Tlaib's Unhinged Tweet Got Slapped Down By This GOP Senator With a...
ICE Raid in Camarillo, CA Devolved Into a Total Circus
The Roots of Leftist Rage
Log Off Social Media and Return to the Real Things
Americans Trading Climate Alarmism for Energy Abundance
VIP
Here's How Many Illegal Aliens Need to Be Arrested Each Day Just to...
The Palestinians: It's Complicated
The Gender Gap Grows Wider and Wider
John Kerry: Trump Was Right About the Border
How to Destroy a City Without Bombs: Mamdani’s Rent Control Plan
A Bold First Step in Dismantling the National Firearms Act
WHO’s Sin Tax Scheme Is a War on the Working Class
US Support for Israel Remains Strong
Tipsheet

DHS Has a Question for Newsom After Who Was Found Working at California Marijuana Facility

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis | July 11, 2025 8:30 AM
AP Photo/Meg Kinnard

Customs and Border Protection Commissioner Rodney Scott confirmed 10 of the individuals discovered during an immigration enforcement operation at cannabis farms in Camarillo, California, were illegal immigrant minors. 

Advertisement

Responding to Gov. Gavin Newsom’s X post calling President Trump “the real scum,” Scott revealed the “breaking news.”

“Here’s some breaking news: 10 juveniles were found at this marijuana facility - all illegal aliens, 8 of them unaccompanied,” he said. “It’s now under investigation for child labor violations. This is Newsom’s California.”

The Department of Homeland Security's X account also responded to Newsom's post: "Why are there children working at a marijuana facility, Gavin?" 

Federal immigration agents, assisted by members of the National Guard, carried out raids at two Southern California cannabis farms, arresting dozens, including undocumented minors, in an operation that drew several hundred protestors and violent clashes with officers.  

The immigration sweeps, one at Glass House Farms in Camarillo and another about 35 miles up the coast at another Glass House facility in Carpinteria, unfolded simultaneously at around 8:30 a.m. 

In Camarillo, video from Sky5 showed a large federal law enforcement presence in the fields, with agents detaining workers as several hundred protesters began gathering.  (KTLA)

Recommended

The Roots of Leftist Rage Victor Davis Hanson
Advertisement

As Matt reported earlier, the scene became chaotic when large crowds protesting the enforcement operation showed up, with one individual firing shots at federal agents. 

We voted for mass deportations, not mass amnesty. Help us continue to fight back against those trying to go against the will of the American people.

Join Townhall VIP today and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership.

Tags:

CALIFORNIA GAVIN NEWSOM ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

The Roots of Leftist Rage Victor Davis Hanson
Rashida Tlaib's Unhinged Tweet Got Slapped Down By This GOP Senator With a Simple Note Matt Vespa
This Dem Rep Tried to Slip in This Lie About Medicaid, but Scott Jennings Was Ready Matt Vespa
Apparently, Killing Jews Is Now Part of the Dems' 'Big Tent' Philosophy Matt Vespa
ICE Raid in Camarillo, CA Devolved Into a Total Circus Matt Vespa
You'll Never Guess What the Dem Senator Who Got Manhandled by Federal Agents Is Pushing for Right Now Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

The Roots of Leftist Rage Victor Davis Hanson
Advertisement