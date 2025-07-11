DHS Has a Question for Newsom After Who Was Found Working at California Marijuana Facility

Customs and Border Protection Commissioner Rodney Scott confirmed 10 of the individuals discovered during an immigration enforcement operation at cannabis farms in Camarillo, California, were illegal immigrant minors.

Responding to Gov. Gavin Newsom’s X post calling President Trump “the real scum,” Scott revealed the “breaking news.”

“Here’s some breaking news: 10 juveniles were found at this marijuana facility - all illegal aliens, 8 of them unaccompanied,” he said. “It’s now under investigation for child labor violations. This is Newsom’s California.”

The Department of Homeland Security's X account also responded to Newsom's post: "Why are there children working at a marijuana facility, Gavin?"

Federal immigration agents, assisted by members of the National Guard, carried out raids at two Southern California cannabis farms, arresting dozens, including undocumented minors, in an operation that drew several hundred protestors and violent clashes with officers. The immigration sweeps, one at Glass House Farms in Camarillo and another about 35 miles up the coast at another Glass House facility in Carpinteria, unfolded simultaneously at around 8:30 a.m. In Camarillo, video from Sky5 showed a large federal law enforcement presence in the fields, with agents detaining workers as several hundred protesters began gathering. (KTLA)

As Matt reported earlier, the scene became chaotic when large crowds protesting the enforcement operation showed up, with one individual firing shots at federal agents.

BREAKING: FBI offers $50,000 reward for information leading to the arrest & conviction of a masked protester who appeared to shoot a pistol at federal agents during the operation in Camarillo earlier today. https://t.co/xVhcuEkHzP — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) July 11, 2025

