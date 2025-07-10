Musk Had a Five-Word Response to Yaccarino's Resignation

After two years as CEO of X, Linda Yaccarino announced Wednesday she is stepping down from the position.

"When @elonmusk and I first spoke of his vision for X, I knew it would be the opportunity of a lifetime to carry out the extraordinary mission of this company," she wrote on X. "I’m immensely grateful to him for entrusting me with the responsibility of protecting free speech, turning the company around, and transforming X into the Everything App."

Advertisement

Yaccarino, who was previously head of global advertising and partnerships at NBCUniversal, said she was proud of the team and all that was accomplished since Elon Musk purchased Twitter for $44 billion in 2023.

"I’m incredibly proud of the X team - the historic business turn around we have accomplished together has been nothing short of remarkable," she continued. "We started with the critical early work necessary to prioritize the safety of our users—especially children, and to restore advertiser confidence. This team has worked relentlessly from groundbreaking innovations like Community Notes, and, soon, X Money to bringing the most iconic voices and content to the platform. Now, the best is yet to come as X enters a new chapter with @xai."

Yaccarino did not give a reason for her departure, but said she would be "cheering" the platform on from the sidelines.

"X is truly a digital town square for all voices and the world’s most powerful culture signal," she concluded. "We couldn’t have achieved that without the support of our users, business partners, and the most innovative team in the world. I’ll be cheering you all on as you continue to change the world. As always, I’ll see you on 𝕏."

Musk's brief response didn't sit well with X users.

Thank you for your contributions — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 9, 2025

only 5 words reply?



only contributions and no mention of impact?



is everything fine Elon? — swaroop (@aiNeoHuman) July 9, 2025

I hope you come up with something better for Linda's leaving card... — Larry the Cat (@Number10cat) July 9, 2025

This sounds like a typical corporate response to someone who will not be missed. — Marek Zee (@MarekZee) July 9, 2025