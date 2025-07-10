They Thought This Woman Could Do This? The 2024 Kamala Memos Are Damning...
A Reporter Had a 'This Is Where I Screwed Up' Moment When He...
I Don't Want Him on My Show: Chris Cuomo Torches Chris Murphy Over...
Obama's CIA Director's Reaction to the DOJ Investigating Him Was Totally Insane
Elon Will Be Back and Everything Will Be Fine
Globalize the Stupidity
Of Course There's More to the Story About That Detained 'Former Cincinnati Children's...
Military Veteran Wanted for Alleged Role in ICE Ambush at Texas Detention Facility
VIP
These Are the 'Sickos' Tim Walz Is Fighting to Keep in the US
TPLF Reform Bills Put a Cost on Undermining America
One Big Beautiful Bluff
Mamdani Threat Worse Than Believed
Big Beautiful Bill Delivers Win for HSAs
Why Doesn’t God Prevent the Bad Things that Happen to Us?
Tipsheet

Musk Had a Five-Word Response to Yaccarino's Resignation

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis | July 10, 2025 8:30 AM
AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth, Pool

After two years as CEO of X, Linda Yaccarino announced Wednesday she is stepping down from the position. 

"When @elonmusk and I first spoke of his vision for X, I knew it would be the opportunity of a lifetime to carry out the extraordinary mission of this company," she wrote on X. "I’m immensely grateful to him for entrusting me with the responsibility of protecting free speech, turning the company around, and transforming X into the Everything App."

Advertisement

Yaccarino, who was previously head of global advertising and partnerships at NBCUniversal, said she was proud of the team and all that was accomplished since Elon Musk purchased Twitter for $44 billion in 2023.

"I’m incredibly proud of the X team - the historic business turn around we have accomplished together has been nothing short of remarkable," she continued. "We started with the critical early work necessary to prioritize the safety of our users—especially children, and to restore advertiser confidence. This team has worked relentlessly from groundbreaking innovations like Community Notes, and, soon, X Money to bringing the most iconic voices and content to the platform. Now, the best is yet to come as X enters a new chapter with @xai." 

Yaccarino did not give a reason for her departure, but said she would be "cheering" the platform on from the sidelines. 

"X is truly a digital town square for all voices and the world’s most powerful culture signal," she concluded. "We couldn’t have achieved that without the support of our users, business partners, and the most innovative team in the world.  I’ll be cheering you all on as you continue to change the world.  As always, I’ll see you on 𝕏."

Musk's brief response didn't sit well with X users. 

Recommended

They Thought This Woman Could Do This? The 2024 Kamala Memos Are Damning and Hilarious Matt Vespa
Advertisement

Tags:

ELON MUSK

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

They Thought This Woman Could Do This? The 2024 Kamala Memos Are Damning and Hilarious Matt Vespa
A Reporter Had a 'This Is Where I Screwed Up' Moment When He Tried to Trap CNN's Scott Jennings Matt Vespa
Elon Will Be Back and Everything Will Be Fine Kurt Schlichter
Obama's CIA Director's Reaction to the DOJ Investigating Him Was Totally Insane Matt Vespa
Of Course There's More to the Story About That Detained 'Former Cincinnati Children's Chaplain' Leah Barkoukis
The Ineffeable Brilliance of Stephen Miller Ann Coulter

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

They Thought This Woman Could Do This? The 2024 Kamala Memos Are Damning and Hilarious Matt Vespa
Advertisement