Did You See Hakeem Jeffries' Latest Social Media Trainwreck?
The Investigation Into John Brennan Is Missing Two People, but One Key Individual
Scott Bessent Couldn't Stay Quiet Over This Atrocious Smear of the Trump Reconciliation...
Joe Biden's Doctor Just Plead the Fifth – What Is He Hiding?
He Went to Prison for Sharing Anti-Hillary Clinton Memes – Now He Has...
Anti-ICE Protesters FAFO in San Francisco
Communist NYC Mayoral Candidate Called to Redistribute Luxury Homes to the Homeless
Chicago Mayor Vows Local Police Will Never Cooperate With ICE
Former Democrat Governor of New York Offers Advice on How to Defeat Mamdani
VIP
Judge Accused of Aiding Illegal Immigrant Gets Some Bad News From Federal Magistrate...
To Win the Tech Arms Race, America Can’t Ignore Microsoft’s Security Lapses and...
Time's Up for CA: Trump's DOJ Sues Over Title IX Violation
America's Largest Teachers Union Just Severed Ties With the Anti-Defamation League
Illegal Aliens Detail the Conditions at Alligator Alcatraz
Tipsheet

Does Harvard Have an Accreditation Problem on Its Hands?

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis | July 09, 2025 11:00 AM
AP Photo/Charles Krupa

Offices within the Department of Education and Health and Human Services notified the New England Commission of Higher Education that Harvard may fail to meet accreditation standards based on its violation of federal antidiscrimination laws.

Advertisement

“Pursuant to President Trump’s Executive Order, Reforming Accreditation to Strengthen Higher Education, both Departments have an obligation to promptly provide accreditors with any noncompliance findings related to member institutions,” HHS said in a statement on Wednesday. 

Given that the Commission's accreditation standards state that member institutions must have “non-discriminatory policies and practices in recruitment, admissions, employment, evaluation, disciplinary action, and advancement," Harvard may no longer be in compliance due to HHS's Office for Civil Rights finding that Harvard is in violation of Title VI.

On February 3, HHS’ [Office for Civil Rights] initiated a compliance review of Harvard Medical School based on reports of antisemitic incidents during its 2024 commencement ceremony. On April 7, 2025, HHS OCR expanded the scope of the compliance review to Harvard University as a whole and to the time period from October 7, 2023, to the present.  On March 10, The Department of Education’s Office for Civil Rights sent a letter to Harvard University warning them of potential enforcement actions if they do not fulfill their obligations under Title VI to protect Jewish students.

On June 30, the Joint Task Force to Combat Anti-Semitism notified Harvard that HHS’ OCR found that the university violated Title VI of the Civil Rights Act (1964) by acting with deliberate indifference toward discrimination and harassment against Jewish and Israeli students on its campus from October 7, 2023 to the present.

Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 prohibits recipients of federal funding from discriminating on the basis of race, color, or national origin. (HHS)

Recommended

Joe Biden's Doctor Just Plead the Fifth – What Is He Hiding? Jeff Charles
Advertisement

“Accrediting bodies play a significant role in preserving academic integrity and a campus culture conducive to truth-seeking and learning," said U.S. Secretary of Education Linda McMahon. "Part of that is ensuring students are safe on campus and abiding federal laws that guarantee educational opportunities to all students. By allowing antisemitic harassment and discrimination to persist unchecked on its campus, Harvard University has failed in its obligation to students, educators, and American taxpayers. The Department of Education expects the New England Commission of Higher Education to enforce its policies and practices, and to keep the Department fully informed of its efforts to ensure that Harvard is in compliance with federal law and accreditor standards.

HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy, Jr., meanwhile, said Harvard will be held accountable.

Advertisement

“When an institution—no matter how prestigious—abandons its mission and fails to protect its students, it forfeits the legitimacy that accreditation is designed to uphold,” he said in a statement. “HHS and the Department of Education will actively hold Harvard accountable through sustained oversight until it restores public trust and ensures a campus free of discrimination.”

Tags:

HARVARD UNIVERSITY

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Joe Biden's Doctor Just Plead the Fifth – What Is He Hiding? Jeff Charles
He Went to Prison for Sharing Anti-Hillary Clinton Memes – Now He Has Been Vindicated Jeff Charles
The Investigation Into John Brennan Is Missing Two People, but One Key Individual Matt Vespa
Communist NYC Mayoral Candidate Called to Redistribute Luxury Homes to the Homeless Dmitri Bolt
Disturbing Glimpses of Democratic Anger Byron York
America's Largest Teachers Union Just Severed Ties With the Anti-Defamation League Madeline Leesman

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

Joe Biden's Doctor Just Plead the Fifth – What Is He Hiding? Jeff Charles
Advertisement