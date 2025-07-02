CNN's Liberal Killer Is Coming to Salem Media
Sorry, Libs, GOP Support for Trump Is at an All-Time High
Well, We Said This Would Happen to Abrego Garcia
Trump Just Torched a Narrative Tillis Peddled to Show His MAGA Bonafides
VIP
Tipping Point
Elon Wants a Third Party, I Want What George Washington Wanted
June's Illegal Border Crossing Numbers Are in. Here's What Homan Had to Say...
OBBB Makes it Out of the Rules Committee
VIP
If Looks Could Kill: Why Murkowski Stared Down This Reporter After OBBB Vote
America's Blindspot
A Slew of Blue States Are Suing Trump’s Department of Education
Fireworks in SCOTUS End-of-Term Decisions
This Fourth of July Is Different. Here’s Why.
America Needs to Unlock the Full Potential of Main Street Manufacturing
Tipsheet

Did You Catch What Was Missing From Paramount's Settlement With Trump Over '60 Minutes' Lawsuit?

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis | July 02, 2025 9:30 AM
Townhall Media

Paramount announced on Tuesday it agreed to settle President Donald Trump’s lawsuit against its subsidiary CBS over a “60 Minutes” interview with former vice president and then Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris. The president’s lawyers accused CBS of engaging in "unlawful acts of election and voter interference through malicious, deceptive and substantial news distortion” meant to “confuse, deceive, and mislead the public.” 

Advertisement

The $16 million settlement will go toward the president’s legal fees and costs as well as Trump’s future presidential library, according to The New York Times. Paramount also agreed to publish written transcripts of future interviews on “60 Minutes” with presidential candidates. What the settlement does not include, however, is an apology.

Many lawyers had dismissed Mr. Trump’s lawsuit as baseless and believed that CBS would have ultimately prevailed in court, in part because the network did not report anything factually inaccurate, and the First Amendment gives publishers wide leeway to determine how to present information.

But Shari Redstone, the chair and controlling shareholder of Paramount, told her board that she favored exploring a settlement with Mr. Trump. Some executives at the company viewed the president’s lawsuit as a potential hurdle to completing a multibillion-dollar sale of the company to the Hollywood studio Skydance, which requires the Trump administration’s approval.

After weeks of negotiations with a mediator, lawyers for Paramount and Mr. Trump worked through the weekend to reach a deal ahead of a court deadline that would have required both sides to begin producing internal documents for discovery, according to two people familiar with the negotiations. Another deadline loomed: Paramount was planning to make changes to its board of directors this week that could have complicated the settlement negotiations. (New York Times)

Recommended

Well, We Said This Would Happen to Abrego Garcia Matt Vespa
Advertisement

A spokesperson for Trump's legal team called the development "another win for the American people." 

“CBS and Paramount Global realized the strength of this historic case and had no choice but to settle,” the spokesman told the Times. 

Tags:

CBS NEWS DONALD TRUMP KAMALA HARRIS LAWSUIT

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Well, We Said This Would Happen to Abrego Garcia Matt Vespa
USAID Is No More...and CNN Totally Melted Down Matt Vespa
CNN's Liberal Killer Is Coming to Salem Media Matt Vespa
Sorry, Libs, GOP Support for Trump Is at an All-Time High Matt Vespa
The Secret Sauce That Made America John Stossel
Trump Just Torched a Narrative Tillis Peddled to Show His MAGA Bonafides Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

Well, We Said This Would Happen to Abrego Garcia Matt Vespa
Advertisement