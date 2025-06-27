Everything Conservatives Said About Joe Biden Got Exposed One Year Ago Today
A Former Intel Official Used Seven Words to Describe the Leaked Report on...
Notice Anything Odd About What This Dem Rep Said About Trump's Air Strikes...
There's a Reason Why You Might Not Hear Much About Pew Research's 2024...
In the End, Everyone Hated the Iranian Theocracy
DHS Highlights the 'Worst of the Worst - LA Edition'
VIP
Amid Sleeper Cell Threat, Here's How Many Iranian Nationals ICE Arrested in the...
Lawmakers Continue Investigating How the Gov't Is Addressing Drone Incursions on US Milita...
The Barista Proletariat Wins in New York
Frank Lloyd Wrong
Ted Cruz Shines Light on the Left’s Lawfare Machine Against American Energy
Assessments and Credibility
How China Is Engineering America’s Energy Surrender
Democrats and Their Media Allies Root Against America
Tipsheet

More Major Food Companies Embrace the MAHA Movement With Latest Announcements

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis | June 27, 2025 9:15 AM
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kenney Jr. praised the food industry for getting on board with his efforts to Make America Healthy Again.

“Without regulation these companies are standing up,” Kennedy said, pointing to this week’s announcements from Nestlé and Conagra to eliminate artificial colors from their U.S. food and beverages.

Advertisement

Today, Nestlé USA is sharing its timeline to fully eliminate FD&C colors in its U.S. food and beverage portfolio by mid-2026. Over the last decade, the company has been actively removing synthetic colors from its products and working to identify alternative solutions in recipes where they are still used. The work is scheduled to be completed within the next 12 months.

This effort is part of the company's ongoing commitment to provide consumers with a range of high-quality, nutritious foods and beverages that reflect the diversity and choices that they want. (Nestlé USA)

Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE: CAG) announced that it will reach an important milestone in the company's long-standing portfolio modernization strategy by completing the removal of certified Food, Drug & Cosmetic colors ("FD&C colors") from its U.S. frozen product portfolio by the end of 2025. This milestone represents yet another important achievement in Conagra's multi-year journey to innovate and modernize products to meet evolving consumer trends.

"Conagra Brands is known for innovating delicious, on-trend foods, and our transition away from FD&C colors is just one aspect of our broader strategy to modernize our portfolio to align with consumer preferences," said Tom McGough, executive vice president and chief operating officer of Conagra Brands. "Our leading portfolio of frozen brands, including Birds Eye, Healthy Choice, Marie Callender's and more, will be 100% free from FD&C colors by the end of 2025."

Additionally, Conagra will continue its portfolio modernization efforts across its full U.S. retail portfolio and will not offer products with FD&C colors sold to K-12 schools by the beginning of the 2026-2027 school year. The company is also working to discontinue the use of FD&C colors in the manufacturing of products across its U.S. retail portfolio by the end of 2027. (Conagra)

Recommended

A Former Intel Official Used Seven Words to Describe the Leaked Report on Trump's Iran Strikes Matt Vespa
Advertisement

“We’re getting this extraordinary outpouring of cooperation,” Kennedy said, highlighting similar announcements from Kraft Heinz and Tyson. PepsiCo, Danone North America, TreeHouse Foods, and General Mills have also pledged to remove synthetic color additives from their portfolios. 

 

Tags:

HHS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

A Former Intel Official Used Seven Words to Describe the Leaked Report on Trump's Iran Strikes Matt Vespa
Notice Anything Odd About What This Dem Rep Said About Trump's Air Strikes on Iran? Matt Vespa
There's a Reason Why You Might Not Hear Much About Pew Research's 2024 Election Analysis Matt Vespa
In the End, Everyone Hated the Iranian Theocracy Victor Davis Hanson
BRUTAL: Karoline Leavitt Bulldozes CNN Reporter Who Peddled Fake News About Trump's Strikes on Iran Matt Vespa
Everything Conservatives Said About Joe Biden Got Exposed One Year Ago Today Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

A Former Intel Official Used Seven Words to Describe the Leaked Report on Trump's Iran Strikes Matt Vespa
Advertisement